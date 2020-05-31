As we return to some sense of normalcy in Charlotte County from the coronavirus, we should thank all first responders, health care workers, and all workers who kept essential businesses operating. In Charlotte County we have been somewhat fortunate considering our aging population. The confirmed cases of the virus and number of deaths have been low compared to counties to the north and south.
As concerned neighbors we must continue to help individuals and families that have experienced financial hardships due to the virus. State governments are not prepared for the increase in unemployment claims that resulted from job losses. Local food banks have been overwhelmed in providing services to the needy.
Charlotte County government has been proactive in following CDC guidelines in closing public spaces, such as beaches and parks in an attempt to stop the spread of the epidemic. Slowly the areas have been opened in stages. Local governments must be careful when opening such spaces if surrounding counties are still closed. It is natural that individuals would visit the areas that are reopened and possibly spread the virus.
Lately, we have seen this play out with states attempting to reopen and surrounding states still closed. Nationally, people are holding protests wanting to reopen their states and wanting to return to work. Stay-in-place orders have been necessary to stop the spread of the virus, but are beginning to take their toll. People want to return to work and visit beaches and parks.
In Charlotte County most non-essential businesses have been closed and many have experienced financial hardship. The federal government’s program to help small businesses has been slow to implement and has required additional funding. Construction activity in the county has not been totally suspended, however, one major project, Sunseeker, has been temporarily halted. Hopefully, in time, we will see this project completed.
Schools throughout the state have been closed for the remainder of the academic year. This was probably a wise decision, although the students miss their friends and most likely would like to return to school. It has been difficult for the seniors who have been looking forward to proms, graduation and a look ahead to college or a place in the work force.
As previously mentioned, the state’s unemployment system is broken. Many unemployed have attempted to apply for unemployment and have not succeeded in receiving any benefits.
Concerned citizens should contact their state representatives and senators to demand results. One only knows when, and if, the system may be needed in the future, such as hurricane or natural disasters and should be fully operational.
One lesson that the epidemic has taught us is that we must be prepared for situations that may affect our daily life. We all know our hurricane kit should include necessities, such as batteries, radio, non-perishable food, water, flashlights and cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.