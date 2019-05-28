The Charlotte County Community Services Department offers a variety of activities for everyone this summer.
Aquatic programs for Summer 2019 will help everyone beat the heat at our Charlotte County pools. Lap swimming, water fitness classes, recreational swimming are available at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park, Port Charlotte Beach Park and South County Regional Park. The regional pools also offer splash pads with play features designed for young children. The Learn to Swim program provides group swim lessons at our regional pools. Private swim lessons are available at the Port Charlotte Beach Park pool. Learning to swim is a vital skill for every child in Florida. Two scholarship programs are available to make this opportunity affordable to the families of Charlotte County.
The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is scheduled for 10 a.m., June 20, at the pools at Port Charlotte Beach Park, South County Regional Park and Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park. The worldwide event is a promotional campaign designed to build awareness and generate local and national press attention about the vital importance of teaching kids to swim to help prevent drowning. For information about the campaign, visit www.wlsl.org.
Summer Camp is coming soon. Traditional day camps will be held from June 3 to Aug. 9 for K-8th grade children at Harold Avenue Regional Park and South County Regional Park. Tringali Park will host K- 5th grade children. Costs range from $95-$100 for weekly sessions to $340-$540 for full sessions and include daily lunches for each camper. Children can register for full sessions or on a weekly basis. Registration is available until each session is filled. This year we offered scholarships to 15 children from nine families. Our newest location for camp is Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, offering two-week specialty camps at the new recreation center from June 3 to Aug. 2 for K-8th grade children. Cost is $150 per session or $75 per week. Lunch is not provided at this location.
“A Universe of Stories,” with events and activities that focus on space and astronomy, is this year’s summer reading program theme. By providing different ways of learning through free events and hands-on learning, we strive to give kids a fun reason to keep reading and encourage them to read what they like best. But the summer reading program isn’t limited to just children, adults can get in on the fun also by completing activities listed on their “Intergalactic Bingo” card. Kick-off events begin Friday and run through June 3 and activities are planned throughout the summer.
Camp Cloverleaf is a 4-H program led by the UF/IFAS Extension Services staff. The camp features a week of fun and educational activities including canoeing, swimming, games, campfires, fishing, arts and crafts, cooking and more. This overnight camp is guaranteed to provide youth 8-13 with an exciting adventure June 17-21. Art Camp for youth ages 8-18 will experience different types of art on June 11. Cloverbud Camp provides youth ages 5-18 to get the chance to interact with 4-H youth and adults as they learn about bugs, rabbits and chickens, plants and more June 7. Rocketry Camp for ages 8-18 explores the use of rockets, jobs related to rockets and space exploration and more July 1-2.
And finally, Dog Camp is for beginners interested in the 4-H Dog Project and offers a beginner’s course for owning a dog and beginning the dog project June 27-28. In the Dog Project participants learn the basic principles of dog care and management, record-keeping, grooming, fitting, health regulations, first aid and simple treatments for ailments. For information about 4-H programs, contact 4-H Youth Development Agent Kristie Popa at 941-764-4345 or kpopa@ufl.edu.
For information about Community Services Department programs and facilities, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Parks/Recreation/Aquatics or Libraries & History, or call 941-625-7529.
Mike Koenig is the Charlotte County Community Services Department resource coordinator. Readers may reach him at Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
