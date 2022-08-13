Hoke

It was my honor to invite three special visitors to our school recently – Sen. Ben Albritton, Superintendent Steve Dionisio and School Board Vice Chair Kim Amontree. Our students were excited to show them shining examples of how our school engages families and provides limitless opportunities for excellence.

Sallie Jones Elementary is a public school, where 76% of students are economically disadvantaged. Every student receives free school breakfast and lunch because the community’s low socio-economic statistics qualify for this federally funded program. Yet, these students are receiving an education that will enable them to pursue any career they choose in their future. It was only the fourth day of the new school year and our visitors were amazed with the quality of learning already taking place.


Jennie Hoke is the principal at Sallie Jones Elementary.

