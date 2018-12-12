Christmastime is the giving season. My county colleagues take the season’s spirit to heart. Last week, our Fiscal Services Division and Community Development Department held fundraisers for their respective charities. Fiscal’s annual bake sale augmented the money the division raises through its snack shack sales. The money goes to various Charlotte County agencies. Community Development’s 4th annual Chili Cook-Off raised money to top off its charitable coffers and will be donated to local nonprofits.
My administration colleagues, along with individuals from multiple other departments, participated in the Guardian ad Litem program’s Angel Tree gift drive. Guardian ad Litem volunteers represent the interests of abused, neglected and abandoned children through their legal path toward a permanent new home. The program, which recently moved its Charlotte County office into the Administration Center in Murdock, spans the 20th Judicial Circuit, assisting more than 750 children in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Charlotte counties.
Many departments, including Public Works, Facilities, Community Development, Community Services and Administration, participated in the Charlotte County Transit Food Drive, which collected non-perishable goods for Human Services Department food pantry. Transit patrons also chipped in, getting free bus rides in exchange for food donations.
The generosity of county staff is evident year-round. This past year, my colleagues broke their record for donations to the United Way of Charlotte County by 20 percent. Employees gave nearly $20,000 to the agency and earned a place on its Top 10 company list.
Events around the county also help ring in the season. Last week, our Facilities, Construction and Maintenance Department decked out the county Christmas tree and partnered with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce for its second ceremonial tree lighting. More than 100 people attended the lighting, including dozens of children, enjoying the crisp weather, snacks, drinks and community spirit. Our Public Works staff got into the act with their annual decoration of the Port Charlotte welcome monument and landscaping on U.S. 41.
On Saturday, bring the children out to see Santa and enjoy the Mid-County Regional Library’s Winter Candy Land event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy Candy Land-inspired games and crafts, cookie decorating and hot chocolate. Make Christmas ornaments and winter crafts with your children on the library’s 3D printer. Kris Kringle will be available for family photos.
Santa will also be making an appearance at the Charlotte County Public Safety Department annual Santa’s Firehouse Pancake Breakfast next week at two locations. Come out and enjoy a hearty breakfast with our first responders and St. Nick Dec. 20 at Fire/EMS Station No. 4, 13600 Marathon Road, in Gulf Cove or Dec. 21 at Fire/EMS Station No. 12, 2001 Luther Road in Deep Creek. Both events go from 9-11 a.m. Please reserve a spot by calling 941-833-5600.
Michael recovery
I am reminded by all this giving of the efforts earlier this year by more than a dozen county staff, who deployed to the Panhandle to assist with Hurricane Michael recovery.
One of those people who deployed was deeply affected by the experience helping hurricane victims and shared the following note with his boss:
“It’s humbling to see how grateful they are that other counties have answered the call. As one of them put it, ‘We appreciate Charlotte County, and know that you will always have friends here.’
“Thank you for allowing our team to come up here and do what we can. … I can assure you, we are helping to make a difference. It is a grind, and there is little time to recharge until it’s over completely. It’s not for the timid. … I think I can speak for the whole team when I say that we appreciate you giving us this chance to serve.”
Slo-ho-ho campaign
Santa is all about children and in that spirit Charlotte County Fire/EMS launched a Slo-ho-ho Down campaign at several county school zones. Firefighters parked engines carrying one banner featuring Santa saying, “Slo-ho-ho Down” and another reading, “Stop on red, kids ahead.”
The campaign got a boost from coverage by local media outlets and on social media. While there have been no incidents this year, Charlotte County experienced several tragedies in recent years involving schoolchildren injured or killed waiting for school buses or traveling to school. Please help keep out children safe by slo-ho-hoing down and keeping an eye out for school buses, neighborhood bus stops and school crossing zones.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
