“We Help People.” That’s the message painted on a big blue trailer parked at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul headquarters on Taylor Road in Punta Gorda.
It is so true.
There might not be another organization in Charlotte County that pours the man hours and goods and services into helping the needy as much as this Catholic charity. If you visit the place — recently refurbished with an added warehouse at a cost of $1.1 million — you can see a well-drilled, passionate group going about the business of helping those who need it the most.
St. Vincent de Paul is a clearing house for needs. They have an extensive food pantry that is stocked by Harry Chapin Food Bank. They have a warehouse full of clothes, appliances and furniture for those in need. And, when it’s warranted, they will provide cash for rent, utility bills and other help for families and individuals having a hard time.
I’m not sure what impressed me the most. The variety of charitable deeds they offer or the army of volunteers and the precision with which they go about their jobs.
“We have a total of 480 volunteers,” said Charlotte Boland, president of the society. “Usually 40 to 50 a day are here working.”
Gary Moerke, like Boland and everyone else, a volunteer, heads up the organization right now. He guided them through the expansion and refurbishing — a challenge when Chinese drywall was discovered in the building they renovated.
Moerke said the people who show up every day for help — there were more than a dozen waiting to be interviewed when I was there — are mostly “working poor.” They hear about St. Vincent de Paul “through word of mouth.”
Often, a recent inmate at the Charlotte County Jail, just down the road, will show up with no money, no transportation and no job. But, Moerke said, a great number of those seeking help have physical or mental challenges.”
“Some other agencies send them to us too,” said Paul Kaiser, who will take over the president’s duties in the fall.
Moerke said getting help begins with an interview.
“We ask them what their circumstances are,” he said. “Then we ask them what they need. We have a team of about 30 volunteers who do this.
“Almost all of them need food. We let homeless people come get food once a week and others once a month. They get seven days worth of food for each person in the family,” he said.
People are also able to get furnishings for homes, pots and pans and even tents for the homeless.
Financial aid is not doled out automatically, but it is available.
“We give people a one-time donation to help pay their rent or utilities,” Moerke said. “Maybe a person has been in the hospital and got behind on their bills. Or maybe a person’s car breaks down and they can’t get to work without repairing it.”
“And we will give them loans and back them up,” Boland added. “They have to make payments to pay us back.”
The key goal is to get people out of poverty. To spur that process, they offer a 16-week course called “Bridge Out of Poverty,” that forces people to address how they got into their current situation and what they need to do to get where they want to be.
There are two events coming up the folks at St. Vincent de Paul would love to have you attend.
The first is a Walk for the Poor, with registration at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Laishley Park pavilion. The walk starts at 9 a.m.
Then, on March 12, volunteers will serve as models for the annual fashion show at the Events Center in Punta Gorda, that is a major fundraiser for the organization.
There are so many good nonprofits and groups in our tri-county area that work hard to help the needy. Count Society of St. Vincent de Paul among them. You might even say they are leaders in the “helping the poor” business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.