I have spent much of the first six months in the city getting to know and evaluating the organization as a whole. I discovered that we have a very dedicated group of 294 employees that are performing to peak capacity, many times just to be able to maintain the infrastructure and services we currently provide.
The city is at a point where we need to be able to move forward as a whole, and to do so our departments can use additional support to present the long range targets that can be incorporated into fiscal and operational planning.
We are in a position where we are turning the corner from recovering, rebuilding, and maintaining our infrastructure and services, to evaluating, improving, and expanding needed services and initiatives. These include additional projects, the staffing necessary to maintain new and expanding city infrastructure, annexation initiatives, economic development, support for businesses, and the strategic planning that incorporates the resulting impacts into our long range planning efforts. This then allows us to continue to improve city services while providing the support needed in each department according to an efficient, effective plan.
The first area to help support these initiatives is to focus on the planning aspect necessary to effectively prepare and present them through the upcoming budget process. All of the issues mentioned not only impact revenue and expenses to the city, but also the needs of departments that allow us to transition to the new mode of operation that will be needed.
In the City Manager’s office, I am pleased to announce the reclassification and promotion of Melissa Reichert to assistant city manager. This will allow us as a city to better focus on long term strategic planning, and to assist with identifying and planning for areas that need additional attention as well. Melissa will continue to coordinate the public relations and community affairs function for the City Manager’s office, as well as support economic development, and other initiatives that support departmental and city goals. Additionally, we are in the process of replacing the executive assistant in the City Manager’s office and a legal and administrative assistant to help manage the workload to support the city attorney, for contract reviews to help move planned projects forward, for annexations, and specialized support.
We are unfortunately saying good bye to longtime assistant to the City Manager and paralegal, Macalle Finkle. Macalle is relocating after taking a vacation exploring the U.S. Her knowledge has been critical in supporting the city manager and City Council in moving forward with our goals and objectives.
I am also happy to formalize the position of utilities director. Chuck Pavlos has filled the role of interim director for the last year and has agreed to stay on as the permanent utilities director. With projects such as a $34 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade, additional water plant improvements on the old facility, economic development with service area impacts, and infrastructure improvements, we are pleased to have Chuck working as a key member of our team.
As we move forward, we will continue to build on the well-crafted platform we are fortunate to have in order to enhance operations and help move the City of Punta Gorda forward together.
