This Saturday a hit piece was mailed concerning my run for the Airport Authority. The piece was mailed by a P.C. out of Lakewood, Florida. This is the same “dark money campaign” run against Rob Hancik two years ago by his opponent Julie Price, whose campaign was championed by powerful State Rep. Mike Grant.
In this instance, my opponent is Mike Grant’s daughter.
The card is titled “We all like Bob Starr, but whose side is he really on?”
First allegation: “He launched a formal complaint against the President over a petty personal vendetta.” Absolutely not true.
Second allegation: “He also launched complaints against the Republican Party of Florida and local clubs for supporting the President.”
The complaint was filed not because the clubs and local party was supporting President Trump but because federal and state laws were being broken.
In 2016 I was elected State Committeeman for Charlotte County, by a 60% landslide. Mike Brown was elected chairman of the local party. Chairman Brown appointed a Finance Audit Committee as required by state Law. The audit was done and the results were filed with the Supervisor of Elections.
On advice of council an addendum was sent by the committee to Chairman Brown and Republican Party of Florida, Chairman Blaise Ingoglia, stating that there were some expenses that appeared to be in violation of state and federal law, that should be investigated. Chairman Brown scheduled meetings with the past party chairman and club officials to try to resolve the fundraising and spending issues. The attitude of the participants was: “We have done it this way for years and we plan to continue.”
A meeting was scheduled with RPOF Chairman Ingoglia in Tampa.
All of the principals attended. Ingoglia refused to do anything to stop the illegal activity.
The last resort to stop the illegal activity was to file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission. The end result of the complaint was the illegal spending activity stopped.
I did resign from the Republican Executive Committee in 2012, not because I was forced to resign but because I saw the downward spiral of the organization and did not want to participate in its decline. Trump running in 2016 gave me hope and I ran for committeeman and state committeeman to help him locally.
I have supported Donald Trump from the moment he announced his run for President. I spent money and ran for state committeeman in 2016 to help him “drain the swamp.”
I ran for Republican Party chairman in December of last year. I pledged that I, if I had won, would donate the over $200,000 (two-year salary) the position paid to the Donald J Trump re-election campaign.
The local Republican Executive Committee has not raised any money for candidate support for almost three years. I have established a Trump P.C., the Southwest Florida Conservative Values Alliance Inc., sending thousands of communications per month to potential Trump voters, in support of President Trump. The expenses of this Trump Support Group is paid for, and administered, by me. Check the site out swflcva.com. I will put that commitment of money and time spent for support of my President against all comers.
I do not understand why an Airport Authority Board seat would generate the interest of “Tallahassee Dark Money”; the interest of Rep. Mike Grant and, in violation of his loyalty oath, Party Chairman Joe Gruters who endorsed my opponent.
For some unknown reason someone is trying to buy a seat on the Charlotte County Airport Authority. Don’t let that happen.
