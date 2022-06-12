Dear Friends,
I love Southwest Florida. We all do; this is our home. One of the primary reasons why I serve in public office is to improve our community, to build it into a multigenerational region where our children and grandchildren don’t have to move across the state or country for a job. That is why I am honored to serve you in the Florida House of Representatives.
Together with Senators Ben Albritton and Joe Gruters, we are your voice in Tallahassee. Thanks to our efforts and the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the $109.9 billion Freedom First Budget has been signed into law. Unlike the federal government, the State of Florida must have a balanced budget.
The consequences of Washington spending are being felt by all of us. National issues of rampant inflation, supply chain problems and rising housing costs have crushed our pocketbooks. In Florida, we refused to raise taxes, but instead provide record levels of tax relief and reserve funds. Our policies allow us to increase funding for mental health treatment by $176 million. The budget provides $800 million to bolster teacher salaries, a $250 million increase from last year, and law enforcement earned a well-deserved raise. But what does the Freedom First Budget mean to us in Charlotte County?
The Freedom First Budget means investing in the future. Our delegation prioritized $3 million for the Charlotte County Airport Authority to construct a new hangar and classroom structure for an aviation maintenance technician school. This will be administered in partnership with our Charlotte County Public Schools. Our residents will have a pathway towards skilled, high-paying, high-demand jobs in the field of aeronautics.
The Freedom First Budget means investing in education. Schools will see an increase of approximately $385 more per student funding in the upcoming fiscal year. The district will also receive almost $4.5 million towards school readiness services for early learning and $2.5 million more for voluntary prekindergarten. State funding for local nursing education will see $618,774. Almost $3 million will be released for Charlotte County workforce education funding.
The Freedom First Budget means investing in our environment. Red tide affects us all, and that’s why $3 million of reoccurring funding goes to Mote Marine Aquarium research to prevent and mitigate red tide.
The budget includes $1 million for the natural filtration of Charlotte Harbor using clams. Meanwhile in efforts to improve water quality, Charlotte County is awarded $2 million for septic-to-sewer conversion.
The Freedom First Budget means investing in our neighborhoods. Funding for a new Emergency Training Center for our first responders is included for the City of Punta Gorda. The city also receives $497,900 for the restoration of the historic A.C. Freeman House. Honoring our veterans, the William R. Gaines, Jr. Veteran’s Memorial Park is in the budget for $2 million towards the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower.
The Freedom First Budget means investing in our infrastructure. To improve transportation and evacuation routes, the 62-year-old drawbridge on State Road 31 is slated to be replaced and completed byJanuary 2026, with $30 million allocated to start. State Road 776 will be resurfaced in the El Jobean area at the cost of $2.5 million. The Charlotte County section of I-75, newly named the Purple Heart Highway, has $1.5 million for maintenance, and Harborview Road will be widened from Melbourne Street to I-75 with $6.4 million dedicated to that project.
The Freedom First Budget means good things for our Southwest Florida region. I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve you. If I may ever be of assistance, please contact me at Michael.Grant@MyFloridaHouse.gov or 941-613-0914.
