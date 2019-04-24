As a result of governmental cooperative efforts including those of our city’s and county’s legislative delegation along with the governor’s office, the Florida Department of Transportation is working to sign both the Vietnam Memorial Wall as well as the Military Heritage Museum at the U.S. 17 interchange.
Regulations limit the number of destinations that FDOT can sign at any interchange, but thankfully there are two available spaces that can be used by these two destinations. Thank you to all who helped with this important accomplishment.
Institute trainingPunta Gorda City Council Member Carey was presented with a certificate of completion of the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials hosted by the Florida League of Cities. The training is an intensive academic program that assists with effectively meeting the requirements of the role of council member and gives a comprehensive overview of Florida municipal government.
Buckley’s PassCity staff met with five condominium associations regarding methodology for water access units assigned to each complex. In addition, benefited properties will start receiving their prepayment notices during the week of April 22.
Sales TaxThe City Council is forming a 1 Percent Sales Tax Committee to discuss and vet projects for placement on the Primary or General Election 2020 ballot. The committee will consist of a representative from each of the neighborhood associations, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, the arts community and a history representative. Council will also appoint a member from their respective districts.
The designees must be year around full-time residents of the city of Punta Gorda. The committee will convene initially in July 2019 and meet in the City Hall Chambers once or twice a month as necessary preceding the primary and or general election in 2020. The goal is to have recommended sales tax projects presented to the Punta Gorda City Council in March 2020. Charlotte County is undertaking a similar process to identify and vet projects to be on the county sales tax list.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
