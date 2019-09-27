Do you wish there were a prescription to forestall memory loss and dementia, improve problem solving skills, improve self-confidence, and strengthen social connections?
There is, and it doesn’t come in a bottle.
Simply learning something new, whether it’s how to write your memoirs or how to play pickleball, does all that and more. In fact, our overall quality of life, as individuals and as a community, is enhanced when we engage in lifelong learning. The benefits accrue to everyone but are especially pronounced in older adults.
Multiple studies have demonstrated that engaging in learning activities results in a general increase in the ability to learn other things and to use what is learned. Mental processes — including attention, memory, language, problem solving, and decision making — all get better in older adults who actively learn new things (regardless of the subject) compared to those who do not.
Beyond the cognitive benefits, learning with others provides an opportunity to expand and strengthen the social connections that often wither as we age and friends and family slip away. Active learners are less likely to experience depression and more likely to enjoy a sense of purpose, focus and personal fulfillment.
Perhaps most of all, learning is simply fun. The delight a child feels exploring their world never really leaves us. It can get buried in the demands of work, family, and daily life, but joy in discovery never dies. Freedom from some of those demands allows us the time to renew that delight in learning.
Charlotte County has an extraordinary resource that gives adults access to a wide range of accessible, affordable learning opportunities. The Lifelong Learning Institute is a not-for-profit volunteer organization that presents non-credit classes, trips and special events at minimal cost. Most of the classes are single-session, some are short series. All are conducted by volunteers who are experts in their fields and bring their passion to enrich and entertain in a stimulating, interactive setting. Most classes are held on the beautiful Punta Gorda campus of the Florida SouthWestern State College, where there is ample and accessible free parking.
LLI invites the community to learn about the fall schedule of classes and events and to register for one or more. The free Coffee and Registration event is scheduled Oct. 8. Drop in any time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Florida SouthWestern State College auditorium in Building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.
If you cannot attend then, registration is always open at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by phone at 941-637-3533. Find out why LLI says, “Learning, Just for the Fun of It!”
Patricia Brantingham is a volunteer for the Lifelong Learning Institute.
