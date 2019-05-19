Red tide, we’re told, is not new. It’s been around for hundreds of years. Yet there is a recognition that recent red tide events were out of the norm and last year was exceptional.
Red tide is fed by nutrients, nitrogen and phosphorus. The nutrients work in relation to each other. Extra phosphorus, for example, does not cause more algae growth unless there is extra nitrogen to go along with it. On the West Coast of Florida there is plenty of phosphorus, on and offshore, so the system is considered to be nitrogen-limited. It is the addition of nitrogen that fuels red tide on the West Coast.
So where does the nitrogen come from? Mote Marine Laboratory has identified many natural sources. In fact, at Charlotte County’s water quality summit a few weeks ago the Mote scientist emphasized the contribution of natural sources.
Others disagree. Besides the obvious contribution of fertilizer runoff, Charlotte County has used the red tide concern as a reason to go after septic tanks. The water quality summit included a presenter who confessed she was a cheerleader for septic-to-sewer conversions. However, there was little data showing actual septic tank contribution to red tide nutrients.
One contribution which is rarely discussed is the impact of recycled water used for irrigation. The county sewage treatment plants reuse (dispose of) their treated water by sending it back to customers for irrigation. But the county’s sewage treatment plants do not remove nitrogen, so the reuse water is itself high in nitrogen. Any runoff of that nutrient-laden water into our creeks, wetlands or bays can fuel red tide just like a natural nitrogen source.
And, regrettably, the FDEP records available online show that the Charlotte County sewer systems, in West County at least, also have a high number of spills. Many are caused by contractors running over or digging through lines, a result of our construction-centered economy.
What’s the answer? Refraining from fertilizer additions is helpful. But we can do more.
In particular, recycled water should not be used near creeks or bays or wetlands or near stormwater systems discharging to those waters. Vegetated buffers around such waters should be maintained. Vegetation takes up nutrients before they reach the water. Until last year the county was conducting round-tables to consider reducing buffers around such areas. The red tide catastrophe of 2018 hopefully hit pause on that very ill-conceived idea.
A program to educate contractors whose work could impact sewer lines should be considered. And, even though it would cost money, our Charlotte sewage treatment plants should begin to plan for systems to remove nitrogen from our effluent (they do exist and are used elsewhere). The economic impact of last year’s red tide episode makes this investment well worth considering.
Efforts to reduce nutrients will also aid the response to the local algae problem in Lemon Bay, Coral Creek and elsewhere which has been the subject of recent articles in the Sun.
Our efforts should not wait for it, but better data about the source of nutrients is crucial, and that means data that is not skewed by agendas to force septic conversions or remove buffers to allow greater development.
Percy Angelo a Placida resident active with environmental issues.
