What happened to home rule?
The City of Sarasota has committed to 100% renewable energy for its own operations by 2030 and city-wide by 2045. But now, four pairs of bills pending in the Florida Legislature could undermine local efforts to meet the goals.
These bills are reaching deep into our lives, threatening to take away citizens’ say in how we power our homes, businesses and communities. The would disenfranchise not only local governments, but working Floridians, local businesses and state executive agencies, by consolidating nearly all decisions about our energy into the hands of state legislative leadership. To combat the climate crisis, reduce the energy burden on Florida’s families, and increase accountability of our elected officials and utility companies, local governments need the authority and mechanisms to act on behalf of us citizens.
The first pair of bills — SB 856/HB 839 — would prohibit local governments from passing any law, ordinance, regulation or policy that prohibits or restricts the construction, expansion, upgrade or repair of any energy infrastructure. This would include drilling oil wells, decisions on gas stations, building a waste-to-energy plant next to a school, or expanding a substation in your neighborhood. All this would be decided in Tallahassee, if these bills pass.
The second pair — SB 1008/HB 761— would prohibit local governments from denying large-scale industrial solar facilities on agricultural lands. It also set saside the requirement that for large solar facilities utilities must do a needs assessment and seek third-party bids. This would strengthen the monopoly power of utilities rather than more decentralized solar on our homes, offices and other buildings.
The two remaining sets of bills — SB 1128/HB 919 and SB 1236/HB 617 — would prohibit local governments from addressing greenhouse gas emissions.
In our state, local self-government is the expressed will of the people. It was added to the Florida Constitution nearly 50 years ago by a statewide vote of the electorate. These bills represent yet another effort to undermine home rule.
Rather than representing a government of, by and for the people, they represent a government of, by and for the power and oil and gas industries.
Before it’s too late: Please call your state legislators now and tell them to vote no on SB 856/HB 839, SB 1008/HB 761, SB 1128/HB 919, and SB 1236/HB 617.
