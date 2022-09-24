The city of Punta Gorda operates on a fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1. To be ready for the new year the City Council approves the annual operating budget and the Strategic Plan (Plan) during the September City Council meetings.

The approval of these documents marks the end of a year-long process to develop the strategies necessary to deliver on the city’s mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

