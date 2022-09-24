The city of Punta Gorda operates on a fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1. To be ready for the new year the City Council approves the annual operating budget and the Strategic Plan (Plan) during the September City Council meetings.
The approval of these documents marks the end of a year-long process to develop the strategies necessary to deliver on the city’s mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
The current plan has different elements that help transform the city’s vision into reality.
The plan document contains the strategies that the city will pursue and action items on how to achieve the strategies. Strategies and action items are funded through the annual budget, five-year capital improvements program and partnerships with other public, non-profit and private organizations.
Decisions made by City Council are guided the values of the city. City staff and the City Council work to maintain a culture of community engagement, teamwork, partnerships, transparency, respect, customer service, and stewardship. Also, to sustain pride in Punta Gorda’s history and well-preserved historical areas and natural resources. It is likewise important to support and promote local businesses and to value a high level of openness, and the fair and equitable treatment of all residents.
The plan includes metrics that the city uses as sources of evidence to determine if its strategies are having their intended impact. A financial plan is also integrated within the plan.
The city performs multi-year fiscal forecasting to show the long-term impacts of its decisions, model different scenarios and identify/address financial issues well before they are realized. The forecasts are included in the Long-Range Financial Plan presented to City Council in January of each year. The plan helps us stay focused in our near-term objectives and tasks, while still keeping our eye on the long-range perspective of our actions.
As city manager, the plan outlines the goals and objectives from which I work. Our strategic plan is dynamic and can be adjusted or molded from time to time as needed. It is a working document that evolves as developments take place. Throughout the year, we will provide status reports on our progress. In this way, it is a document by which we can measure our success and by which the community can evaluate our performance.
While the city’s vision to continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability has set the course for the future, the strategic priorities of financial/economic sustainability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships, communication and collaboration, strategic communications positioning, and quality of life provide the road map. That then encompasses governing policies and strategies, operational approaches to implementing the strategies, and performance measures/timelines to ensure achievement of these strategies.
Included in each section of the plan are SMART goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and timely that specify how the general policy directions of the organization’s mission will be carried out, and action items that aim to accomplish desired goals.
The city’s budget and strategic plan documents are available on our website atwww.cityofpuntagordafl.com. Residents can also sign up to receive the Weekly Highlights Report to learn more about the implementation of the FY 2023 Plan and meetings regarding FY 2024 planning.
