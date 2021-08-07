Each fiscal year the City of Punta Gorda creates an updated strategic plan. The plan sets the overall goals for the city, provides direction to city departments, and establishes the basis for each year’s annual budget. The plan is a tool for more effective and economical operations and demonstrates to the public the careful consideration of future development and direction of the organization.
Public engagement has resulted in the creation of the mission, vision, and values for the city. Based on input received during community engagement sessions, City Council has established five strategic priorities for staff to create a work plan from each year. While the city’s mission, vision, and values have set the course for the future, the strategic priorities provide the roadmap encompassing governing policies and strategies, operational approaches to implementing the plan, and performance measures/timelines to ensure achievement of these strategies.
Priority number one is financial and economic sustainability. The city has set the goal to continue best management practices in financial planning and appropriate reserve policies to fully fund operations without the use of existing reserves, and to reach the national standard of 16.7% by increasing reserves by .5% or more per year. City leaders work to identify sustainable spending policies and appropriate technologies to support business operations through operational audits and investments in new technology that connect the city with the community.
This priority also includes strengthening and diversifying the city’s tax base to increase the commercial base, for example, through annexation by annexing a minimum of three properties per year over the next five years.
Last week’s column focused on priority number two, infrastructure sustainability. As mentioned, this is accomplished by maintaining and enhancing the city’s infrastructure to ensure efficient and effective service delivery and quality aesthetic appeal. As a result of this priority, a five-year capital improvements program that provides and maintains infrastructure through proper staffing and funding is in place to meet projected growth demands.
Priority three is partnerships, communication, and collaboration. Partnership and collaboration opportunities have been an integral part of the city’s strategic planning priorities for some time and embody how the organization delivers services to the community. While a city government doesn’t necessarily have to provide all services, it is a catalyst for action. In this vein, the city works with numerous public, private and non-profit agencies that offer various recreational, cultural, educational, administrative, and operational services to the community.
Strategic communications positioning is the fourth priority. The goal is to develop and promote the city by creating public/private partnerships that diversify the tax base, enhance the area as a visitor destination, and secure the future of the city’s distinct quality of life through the introduction and consistent communication of the city brand.
The final priority is quality of life. This priority comes down to managing, enhancing,and promoting Punta Gorda’s attractive neighborhoods and working environment, heritage tourism, cultural opportunities, healthy eco-system and outdoor lifestyle, and vibrant, safe city status. Successful implementation of the strategic plan results in preserving our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability.
