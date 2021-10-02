At the Sept. 22, 2021, City Council meeting, the City Council adopted the FY2022 Strategic Plan. The strategic plan is used to set overall goals for the city, provide direction to city departments, create the basis for each year’s annual budget, is dynamic, and evolves year to year.
This year’s plan is enhanced to include longer-term thinking looking at years FY2022-FY2026. It highlights how the budget and strategic plan work together, and it also provides the organizational chart and a five-year staffing plan.
In the area of financial and economic stability, several action items will occur this year. The City Clerk’s Office, in collaboration with the Information Technology Department, is seeking new technology and applications that will help connect the city and the community. This collaboration will deliver services and information in a timely, cost-effective manner.
Work includes server upgrades, geographic information systems enhancements, field connectivity upgrades, network security, and online customer portals. City codes are moving to a Municode system to simplify accessing, updating, and presenting city codes on the city’s website. The timely and accurate codification of ordinances adopted by the City Council is another enhancement offered by upgrading new software. Additional work will include ensuring that updates to the zoning code and land development regulations remove any regulatory barriers to building viable commercial and mixed-use projects.
Infrastructure stability occurs through maintaining and enhancing the city’s capital assets and quality municipal services. The construction projects for Gilchrist Park Rennovations Phase II and the Laishley Park Splash Pad Renovations will soon start. Contractors will install way finding signage throughout the downtown, and will also complete design work on Virginia Avenue and the Nature Park improvements to the boardwalk and fishing pier. Public Works will resurface approximately five miles of city streets in FY2022, and engineers working with the Utilities Department will complete the design of the wastewater treatment plant.
Partnerships, communication, and collaborations promotion will continue to occur. Public Works staff will coordinate the Citizens Academy to engage residents in the workings of city departments. CHNEP will continue to update local government officials on the importance of protecting our watershed and all that it encompasses. The Police Department will continue citizen and business advisory councils to enhance communication and address issues as they arise.
In the area of strategic communications positioning, resident outreach will continue. City Council (the mayor) authors a monthly Isles Life column to provide residents with current information about city initiatives. City staff will publish local information guides and continue to seek opportunities for partnerships in marketing. Park and facility rentals will be available through the city website to improve processes and allow direct access to scheduling, payment,and reporting on their use.
Quality of life initiatives enhance and promote Punta Gorda’s attractiveness. The hiring of new police and fire personnel assists in maintaining the safe city status. The completion of the city’s Park and Recreation Master Plan Update sets the stage for preserving and enhancing thelevel of service our local parks offer.
The projects listed are just a sampling of the initiatives contained in the FY2022 Strategic Plan. I invite you to visit bit.ly/3ic7hvL to view the document in its entirety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.