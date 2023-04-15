To continue the conversation about the city of Punta Gorda’s strategic plan, I’ll focus on the final priorities of the plan – partnerships communication and collaboration, strategic communications positioning, and quality of life. These elements help create the look and feel of the city.

Partnerships communication and collaboration focuses on continuing to promote partnerships, communication, and transparency with all stakeholders. Partnerships and collaboration opportunities have been integral to the city’s strategic planning priorities for some time and embody how the organization delivers services to the community.


   

Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or the main office phone line at 941-575-3302.

