To continue the conversation about the city of Punta Gorda’s strategic plan, I’ll focus on the final priorities of the plan – partnerships communication and collaboration, strategic communications positioning, and quality of life. These elements help create the look and feel of the city.
Partnerships communication and collaboration focuses on continuing to promote partnerships, communication, and transparency with all stakeholders. Partnerships and collaboration opportunities have been integral to the city’s strategic planning priorities for some time and embody how the organization delivers services to the community.
While a city government doesn’t necessarily have to provide all services, it should be a catalyst for action. In this vein, the city works with numerous public, private, and non-profit agencies offering recreational, cultural, educational, administrative, and operational services to the community.
The city promotes partnership opportunities with public, private, and non-profit organizations.
To do so, we must:
• Emphasize transparency in city operations, reporting, and activities.
• Continue to seek community input in the decision-making process.
• Support and assist community efforts to address city priorities through recognition and process initiatives.
• Finally, to diversify housing types through implementing selected recommendations in the 2019 PLAN Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan (CMP) over the next five years.
Strategic communications positioning develops and promotes the city by creating public/private partnerships that diversify the tax base, enhance the area as a visitor destination, and secure the future of the city’s distinct quality of life by introducing and consistently communicating the new city brand. Strategic communications positioning and marketing can be referred to as the management process responsible for identifying, anticipating, and satisfying stakeholder requirements and, in so doing, facilitating the achievement of the organization’s objectives. The city’s goals in this area are:
• Implementing the city’s strategic communications/marketing plan.
• Optimize waterfront, bicycle, and pedestrian assets of the city.
• Coordinate with stakeholders in promoting Punta Gorda as a boating, fishing, and bicycle-friendly destination.
• Support and facilitate the marketing of Punta Gorda’s assets as a core to a vibrant downtown.
• Optimize the expertise of regional and local partners to achieve stated objectives.
• Make downtown a vibrant and attractive place and encourage strategic commercial development by implementing selected recommendations in the CMP over the next five years.
Quality of life is an all-inclusive term that includes such elements as economic prosperity, an affordable home, gainful employment, clean air and water, quality healthcare, safe and attractive neighborhoods and working environments, ample education and recreational opportunities, convenient transportation systems, and an active and diverse community which is rich in art and cultural amenities.
Current stated goals include:
• Supporting, promoting, and maintaining the city’s historic character.
• Maintain the city’s high safety rating, emergency response, and storm preparedness.
• Meet all water quality standards.
• Achieve status as a waterfront destination for land and water visitors.
• Support and promote a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly community.
• Ensure a diversity of housing stock that is attainable for all income levels, racial backgrounds, life stages, and abilities.
• Continue Universal Accessibility transition plan efforts.
• Continue planning and implementing climate change strategies that; protect significant natural resources, support economic growth, and improve the protection of life and property in hazardous areas.
As we continue to work through the fiscal year 2024 strategic planning process, we encourage feedback and new ideas from residents. Input can be sent to the citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com email address.
