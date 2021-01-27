Recently, the Punta Gorda government waxed effusive about plans to spend its penny-tax windfall on a variety of respectable necessities. Let’s hope one of them includes a rebate to unlucky taxpayers of the $3 million-plus spent on Buckley Pass cut-through using funds raised through possibly malfeasant taxes on 2,112 homeowners residing on canals in the Bird section of PGI.
Buckley’s Pass was conceived in 2015 by boat owners hoping to link Bird section canals to nearby Alligator Creek to enable faster boat transit to the harbor. Its attainment required many residents to pay for a pricey perk usable by only a few. Today it exists: a 60-foot wide, 1,400-foot long monument to poor judgment, crass self-interest and inept execution. Readers with a military background might describe it as a fubar reality.
Its history of explosive costs, deceptive inducements, arbitrary choice of and coercive threats to taxable residents, ignorance of its scope, environmental damage, unforeseen groundings, and expensive unplanned costs brought about a dismal end-result. City government must act now to refund monies forcibly taken from reluctant residents — many of whom, like me, have no boat! A reallocation of some penny-tax treasure will do the job painlessly.
Here are some Pass realities:
• 400% over-budget. City engineers estimated a cost of $700,000 in 2016. Within a year, consultant PMG Associates doubled that estimate to $1.5 million, upped it in 2018 to $2.4 million and then it metastasized at $3.4 million. Cost: up 4 times in four years. Twice the city sought $150,000 help from county commissioners. Both requests were denied.
• Questionable inducements. These included feeble efforts to engage residents, puny PMG promotions, threadbare and inaccurate factual data, and a voluptuous study claiming Bird section homes would increase in value by $30,000-plus. The study was of empty lots; not a single home was included.
• Arbitrary choice/coercive threats. Such indifference drove a need to find owners to dupe. The cabal took the audacious step of picking “benefitted properties” to tax and an amount each would be taxed. The duped had no say. The “tax” element was key, as it would be billed on each “benefited” resident’s annual property tax bill. “Failure to pay … may result in a loss of title,” former city manager Howard Kunik threatened in a Charlotte Sun article. Homes with longer seawalls paid twice the tax, billed over two tax years. My bill was $1,966, raising my property taxes 20% last year and this year. This craven arbitrary act without legal due process put a knife into the heart of PG’s equitable civic acceptance and sharing traditions that must be reversed.
• Ignorance of scope. When the day to dig arrived, the city had only vague notion where to shove the spade. A hoped-for wetlands location begot a more troublesome site. Connection to the creek became heated since the creek is on county property, igniting county apprehension. The hydrodynamics of a straight pass introduced environmental issues such as bank collapse and erosion. Meanwhile a safe-passage creek required both dredging and maintenance complexities that continue to this day.
• Permanent grounding risk. Unlike the Pass, Alligator Creek is an active waterway that flows in a serpentine path 24/7 every day. Its twisting banks constantly fill with silt, causing many boats to go aground upon leaving Buckley Pass.
• Yet more taxes. I learned recently another “blunder” tax will appear on my 2022 property tax bill. It will include a county tax as well.
As for me, all I want is my money back. Who wouldn’t?
