Without the strong foundation of public safety that we have through our local sheriff and police departments, we would not be a community touted in national media as one of the best places to retire and best places to live in America. It is that very foundation that has enabled our community through public and non-profit funding and a spirit of volunteerism to support hundreds of social programs including youth programs like AMI Crossroads and homelessness programs like the Homeless Coalition, drug initiatives like Drug Free Charlotte County just to name a few of the many, many such programs in this amazing place we call home.
It is disturbing to me and many others in our community that I have spoken with in recent weeks that political agitators are using one very tragic and unconscionable incident in our nation to push forward their harmful agendas to local peaceful communities like ours. These are communities that have been safe and supportive of all citizens unlike some of our major cities that have been made unsafe and are being driven to becoming more so by misdirected political leadership and poor management.
While keeping a laser focus on policing, both our sheriff and police departments have worked hand in hand with the community on programs such as Do the Right Thing and Jammers, that taps into our most precious resource to help develop positive role models and direct young people towards a positive path in life. Law enforcement executives have been active in many community service organizations like C.A.R.E, Charlotte Behavioral and others.
It was recently suggested in this paper that a local response was needed to address justice in policing, further recommending a reallocation of funds. A local proactive response has been continual in our community and doesn’t require the nudging motivated by election-year politics.
For example, the sheriff and police departments have long, prior to the Floyd incident, banned any restraints or restraining methods that may impede breathing during arrests. Both departments have been diligent with respect to continuous training of officers, the scrutinizing of any misconduct and protection of all citizens’ rights under our constitution. These efforts are reflected in all Charlotte County officers, who demonstrate the utmost in fairness, respect and impartiality to everyone. Moreover, transparency has been paramount. Sheriff and police budgets are based on careful review processes by city and county management and elected officials. It is reckless at best to suggest a knee-jerk redirection of police funds based on agendas from outside this community.
We are fortunate to live in a small, friendly and safe community that provides extensive access to our officials including those we have entrusted with our basic safety and protection — men and women willing to risk their own safety for us every day. The close community involvement with our law enforcement officials has worked well for all.
Sure there is always room for improvement, which I have witnessed happening continuously during my 20 years here, improvement that I am sure will continue in this very well-run community with the leadership of our sheriff and chief of police. Thank you Sheriff Bill Prummell and Chief Pam Davis for your leadership and all you do for this community.
