Ensuring the safety and well-being of the 16,000 students who enter the doors of our 21 public schools is the top priority of the entire Charlotte County Community. Putting it simply, the responsibility to keep our students safe and healthy is paramount.
As I write this article, the tragedy of a mass shooting in a Buffalo supermarket has sadly occurred. Even before the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Charlotte County Public Schools has worked diligently to prevent and deter violence within our school system. The passage of the referendum in 2018 has allowed this school system, working in conjunction with local law enforcement, to move to the forefront of school safety and security in the state of Florida.
The link between mental health and school violence is well documented and referendum dollars are allowing our mental health professionals to work with students and families to provide the necessary mental health support. The ability to provide direct school-based mental health services to students required more social workers and school psychologists. Referendum funding has allowed the district to fund an additional four school social workers and three school psychologist positions.
The increase in mental health staffing has allowed for additional school-based mental health services, including individual and group counseling within our schools. Additionally, these school-based mental health employees are able to provide case management services with outside community-based mental health partners to ensure continuity of care.
One of the many lessons learned from the school shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Sandy Hook Elementary include the need to proactively deter violence acts before they can reach the school campus. The addition of nine school safety monitors, along with two dean positions, has allowed for an increased security presence around our school campuses. Safety monitors and deans work with school administration and our school resource officers in identifying and responding to suspicious activities.
The implementation of student identification cards, funded by referendum dollars, at the high school level provides for an additional layer of security. Student identification cards allow school personnel to easily identify individuals who don’t belong on campus and respond accordingly.
The blend of additional security personnel and mental health staff is allowing for proactive measures in keeping our students, staff, and community members safe. The responsibility of keeping our students, staff and visitors safe will always be the most important task undertaken within our school system. It is a shared responsibility between the school system and our community. The support provided with the passage of the school referendum in 2018 has allowed for a level of proactivity that is necessary to keep Charlotte County Public Schools in the forefront of school security in the state of Florida.
On behalf of the students and employees of the Charlotte County Public Schools, thank you for your continued support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.