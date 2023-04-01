It’s been just over six months since Hurricane Ian slammed the county with Category 4-force winds and torrential rain. While progress has been made on many fronts, we know there is a long way to go to full recovery. There are still families without permanent shelter, blue roofs dot our neighborhoods and repair timelines are hampered by material delays.

I’ve been continually impressed and proud of the way our community rallied in the wake of the storm, neighbors helping neighbors, businesses rushing to reopen to provide essential services and people displaying remarkable resiliency in the face of tragedy.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

