Bailey

It’s hard to believe it’s already been six months since Hurricane Ian struck our community. Many of us are still picking up the pieces of our lives and trying to put them back together.

Whether it’s finding temporary housing, negotiating with insurance companies, finding reputable contractors or tracking down building supplies, the battles seem never ending at times.


   

Readers may reach Charlotte County Community Development Director Ben Bailey at Ben.Bailey@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments