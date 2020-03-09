Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair returns this upcoming weekend, running from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Come down and visit artisans from around the nation and enjoy everything that is Punta Gorda.
Also on Saturday morning, we return to the large parking lot of Comfort Storage, 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, for our March Citywide Garage Sale. There are more than 40 vendors, and this event always attracts a great crowd. Got some extra “stuff” in your garage that you want to sell? Call us before 4 p.m. Friday on 941-639-3720 to register for only $15 and you’ll be on your way to getting rid of a whole lot of goods. Pre-registration is required for space allocation.
At this time of year, we turn our attention to our annual Chamber Guide, in partnership with the Charlotte Sun. Ad reps are already out there telling you about advertising opportunities, but please also remember this is the time to update your details with us to ensure the correct information is published. If you have had any changes in staff, office details or contacts, now is the time to tell us know by calling 941-639-3720 or emailing jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. It’s also the ideal time to join the Chamber family and get free inclusion in the members’ list in this annual publication. Membership is not solely for Punta Gorda businesses and it costs as little as $23.50 per month. For more details and to get your business actively promoted, give Hazel a call at 941-639-3720 or check our the membership application on our website www.puntagordachamber.com. New members must be enrolled by first week in April to ensure inclusion, so don’t dally.
To help our visitors get better acquainted in what we have to offer in our city, as well as to encourage our residents to get to know their city better, the Chamber has two programs to showcase what’s here and on offer. Every Friday through May 8, we’ll be operating the Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours leaving at 3 p.m. for the boat/trolley combo and 4:30 p.m. for the trolley only portion of our tour, hosted in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet and the Green Hibiscus Transportation Company. Take a leisurely trip on the waters of Charlotte Harbor for 90 minutes and return to shore to be met by the Olde Time Trolley that will take you on an expertly narrated one-hour tour of the main attractions of our city. Tickets are $50/$30 depending on which option you take. Call us on 941-639-3720 to make your reservations. Only 27 people can be accommodated per trip and they do fill up early, so don’t delay in getting your family and friends together.
Networking this week: Tomorrow we gather to welcome Pedal Punta Gorda – a new pedal yourself mobile bar that will whisk you around town to enjoy the sights and sounds of our businesses. The celebrations run from 4-6 p.m. in the Pavilions at Laishley Park with the Ribbon Cutting at 5:30 p.m. Find out more about Pedal Punta Gorda and see the “vehicle” for yourself. An RSVP to 941-639-3720 is always welcome. Earlier in the day we meet at St Andrews South Golf Club for our March Business Over Breakfast meeting, starting at 7:15 a.m. Attendance is open to members and potential new members. Admission is free with breakfast provided by our hosts. For catering purposes, please call us today on 941-639-3720 to register. Then next Tuesday, celebrate St Patrick’s Day with us at our Business After Hours, hosted by Cayo Costa Dental 316 Helen Ave., Punta Gorda, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
