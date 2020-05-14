Don Maynard, researcher with the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, compares a tropical pumpkin, left, with the typical North American pumpkin. He says tropical pumpkins have better taste and less stringy flesh than other pumpkins. In tests at the University of Florida's Gulf Coast Research and Education Center in Bradenton, Maynard also found that the tropical pumpkin, or calabaza, tolerates heat, low and high moisture and insect pests of all kinds. "This is one tough pumpkin," said Maynard, who is breeding the crop with shorter vines to make them more farmer-friendly. The short vines also increase yield.