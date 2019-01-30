Mayor Prafke presented the 2019 State of the City before the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. Entitled “The Year of Engagement,” the address focused on financial and economic updates, project status highlights and upcoming community engagements. The presentation can be viewed at https://youtu.be/hFskRkTenrM.
Journey to the Future Recap – TEAM Punta Gorda conducted a survey from attendees regarding their perception of event sessions and relevance. Results from 257 respondents to the survey are highlighted below:
- 91 percent rated the event sessions as excellent or very good in usefulness and relevance.
- 96 percent rated the presenters excellent or very good in their knowledge and delivery of information.
- 78 percent rated the virtual downtown presentation as excellent or very good.
- 84 percent rated the developing award-winning towns presentation as excellent or very good.
- 78 percent rated the history and culture of Punta Gorda presentation as excellent or very good.
- 91 percent rated the great cities and towns presentation as excellent or very good.
- 77 percent rated the best practices in community development presentation as excellent or very good.
- 78 percent rated the Sunseeker presentation as excellent or very good.
The overall impression from attendees represents a positive start to our Citywide Master Plan process, which has already begun with budgetary and economic analysis as well as an initial review of the city’s land development regulations. All of the presentations can be viewed at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
Citywide Master Plan Charrettes – Join us for an informative presentation on city planning and community revitalization. Following this presentation community members will work with members of the Dover-Kohl team to draw and describe their ideas for the future of Punta Gorda. Base maps, visual preference exercises, and other design tools will be used to facilitate the discussion. At the end of the workshop, a spokesperson from each table will report their table’s findings and major points to the entire assembly.
The same workshop will run two times on March 11 at the First United Methodist Church. To register for the 9 a.m. session use the following link www.eventbrite.com/e/punta-gorda-citywide-master-plan-charrette-kick-off-meeting-tickets-55367162674. To register for the 6 p.m. session please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/punta-gorda-citywide-master-plan-charrette-kick-off-meeting-tickets-55367740402.
News recognition – Punta Gorda was recently named the number one destination for baby boomers looking for a sweet spot to retire. The entire article can be viewed at www.realtor.com/news/trends/fastest-growing-retirement-towns/.
Vietnam Wall Parking – The Vietnam Wall parking on East Retta is under construction. The parking lot has been funded by the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida Board, with the ADA compliant parking space provided through a grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation and design engineering provided by city staff. This is the first of six projects for which the Vietnam Veterans Board is raising funds to complete phase two of the Veteran’s Park renovation and is a great example of a public-private partnership that benefits all.
Toward Smarter Communities – Council Member Cummings attended the Innovation Workshop, Jan. 23-24, designed for city and county decision-makers and industry partners to look at what makes smarter communities. The event brought together people, ideas and technologies for two days of learning, exploring and celebrating the possibilities of technology and innovation.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.^p
