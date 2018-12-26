HR Florida, a professional organization that represents 14,000 HR professionals and more than 6,300 employers, has named Charlotte County Human Resources Analyst Eve Sweeting its 2018 Volunteer of the Year.
HR Florida’s announcement said, “This is a highly prestigious recognition that honors a volunteer leader who has stood out among the best of the best. Consideration is given to individuals who actively support, promote, and develop the human resources profession through volunteerism.
“For the past two years, Sweeting has served as a dedicated and passionate champion for diversity and inclusion for HR Florida, creating several awareness campaigns and partnerships with organizations whose values closely align with HR Florida. Sweeting has been very successful in achieving her vision for the diversity and inclusion role by shinning a spotlight on employment issues related to mental health and disabilities.”
The organization also detailed how Sweeting launched a collaboration the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities. NAMI brings awareness to mental health issues impacting workplaces and CARD serves individuals with autism spectrum disorder and assists employers with hiring individuals with ASD. She worked with the leaders of NAMI Florida and the executive committee of HR Florida to launch the “Stigma Free Florida” campaign designed to change attitudes within workplaces regarding mental health and individuals with mental illness.
Congratulation, Eve, who in her county role recently oversaw the creation of a leadership development program aimed at supporting organizational succession planning and career development.
Christmas committee
The Charlotte County Human Services Christmas Committee raised $3,050 to buy gifts cards and provide Christmas dinners for Human Services clients and their children, including four homebound adults and 31 children. Congregants of the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church donated $1,250, the Economic Development Partnership donated $900 and residents of South Port Square donated $590. Charlotte County Homeless Coalition donated 20 Christmas dinners including turkeys.
Thank you to the Christmas Committee members – Faezeh Andrews, Ellen Betz, Charles Lindback, Rich Gromalski, Debra Biondio and Ivey Winkler – and everyone who donated their money, services and time to give their neighbors in need a happy Christmas.
It has been an honor to share with you these past weeks my colleagues’ generous efforts this holiday season. None sought recognition or thanks, only to bring a little comfort to fellow members of their community. On behalf of them and me and my family, I hope you and your families enjoyed a blessed Christmas and may the new year bring good health and happiness.
Tree recycling
Charlotte County’s franchise hauler, Waste Management of Florida, invites residents to recycle their trees through its curbside tree collection program. Residential curbside tree collection will take place the first two weeks following Christmas on customers’ scheduled collection day.
When placing trees on the curb for collection, customers should:
• Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands, and place your tree on the curb for recycling.
• Place trees that are undecorated or do not have artificial snow and colorings at the curb.
• Trees taller than six feet must be cut in half.
• Trees decorated with artificial snow cannot be recycled. Your trash collector will collect them.
• Residents who live in multi-family complexes should contact their property manager for proper disposal.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.