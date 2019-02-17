It is with great interest that I follow the debate on health care. Obviously, health care has to be as safe and as effective as possible. It also needs to be as affordable as possible.
There are discussions about the financing of this multi-trillion dollar industry. Some of the ideas proposed include “Medicare for all,” one-payer premiums derived from specific taxation and an out-right government takeover.
I sincerely doubt that we will ever see any of those options. But, Americans are faithful, philanthropic people who believe that we all need and deserve a universal safety net. If the rest of America needs a role model for that, just take a look at Charlotte County. We have a patchwork quilt of caring.
Of course, we have people with insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. We have people who rightfully receive disability. For the hard-working, uninsured people who feed our bellies, who fix our houses and watch our kids, we have some unique opportunities that are available.
There are many philanthropic providers who will give the uninsured a discount based on a sliding-scale that can be financed with monthly payments. We have doctors who will work outside the third party-payer system in order to establish a private contracting system of their own. We have a Medicaid provider, clinic and a Health Department that provide great care to a less-fortunate population. We have multiple hospitals which not only meet the obligations of federal law but actually exceed them, when it involves the caring of the uninsured.
Finally, we have the faith-driven, eleemosynary Virginia B. Andes Free Clinic and the Englewood Volunteer Clinic that have literally saved thousands of lives.
The people of Charlotte County, by grace, have been blessed to support this endeavor. Our community-based caring and dedication is truly a beacon on the hill. We are supported at Andes and Englewood by the majority of people and businesses in our area.
In that regard, we should all tip our hats to my friend, colleague and “brother,” Dr. Mark Asperilla.
As many of you know, he’s not feeling well these days. But he is at rest, and he is receiving superb care that is both dignified and sympathetic.
Mark spent his life caring for the rest of the world on six continents. Now it is time to return the favor. His family, friends and colleagues have done more than I thought was humanly possible, at times, to help him. Even if you can’t be a caretaker directly, you can send your prayers and friendship.
His living, incarnate vision is the benevolent medical structure that you see in our community. All the people who work under the Andes and Englewood umbrellas are surely the hands of God who serve our fellow citizens in our community and in our world.
Dr. David M. Klein is the co-founder of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic in Port Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.