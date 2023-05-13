If you are a diehard fan of Warm Mineral Springs and haven’t weighed in about the future of the park and the surrounding property – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you swear by the healing powers of the 85-degree, mineral-rich waters – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you’re glad the park is open again after the destruction of Hurricane Ian – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you live in North Port but have never set foot in Warm Mineral Springs a day of your life and have no plans to – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you’ve noticed the historic buildings at the Springs are in seriously bad shape and need some TLC – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you want to see the city expand and diversify its commercial tax base, so costs like the improvement of the Springs aren’t paid for out of your pocketbook –you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you’re one of the 100 or so people who already shared your input when the 2019 Warm Mineral Springs Master Plan was created – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you’re one of the 82,000 North Port residents who did not participate in the creation of the 2019 Master Plan – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you want new restaurants, amenities, housing or recreation opportunities in North Port – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you don’t want the city to spend another penny of your tax dollars on Warm Mineral Springs – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you care about our natural environment and the remarkable cultural history of a site that’s been around longer than any of us – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you believe Warm Mineral Springs is a North Port asset – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you believe we should do nothing at all to Warm Mineral Springs and the surrounding area, or that we should develop it to its fullest potential, or anywhere in between – you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
If you’re one of the 700-plus people who have already taken our open-to-the-public online survey and made their voices heard – thank you!
If you’re one of the randomly selected North Port residents who received a personal invitation to participate in the statistically valid portion of the survey – you guessed it: you need to take our Warm Mineral Springs community survey.
