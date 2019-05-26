I want to thank Mr. Treadwell for his May 16 letter to the editor and for speaking with my office about his concerns. It’s always good to take a new look at how we are providing services.
Mr. Treadwell’s comments were about the frequency and availability of services at the North Port Service Center located inside City Hall.
The tax collector began offering services in North Port in 2009 thanks to city commissioners providing office space in City Hall. The office was open two Wednesdays a month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As North Port’s population grew, and residents became familiar with the location, we were given a larger office within City Hall in 2011. After keeping a close eye on customer traffic and the growing needs of the North Port community, in 2016 we expanded hours and frequency to every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mr. Treadwell commented about our limited services. There is only one service we don’t offer: the online tests for a learner’s permit or commercial driver’s license. These tests must be given on specific Florida DMV computer equipment and there is no space for that. Unfortunately, we have had to turn away an average of two-three learner’s permit people per month, although we do have information about those test locations at www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com. We are reviewing our process to determine if it would help to provide signs or fliers to local high schools.
We strive to provide every customer with exceptional service, but realize that wait times and lines may be a challenge. Aside from the first thing in the morning and November’s property tax time, a line is typically uncommon. Often, after checking in with the greeter, some customers wish to wait in the hallway to talk on their phone. This may give the appearance of a line or for the wait time to seem lengthy.
Finally, Mr. Treadwell asked how the Venice office could afford to staff the North Port office. In fact, staff come from all our locations, not just the Venice office, which means that no one office is short-staffed.
We are in the midst of preparing the 2020 budget and that will, of course, include reviewing customer numbers in all locations. Currently, our office has one of the lowest costs per population, which means we spend less of your tax dollars. That success is due, in part, to our partnership with the city of North Port. Striking a balance between how often services are provided and the cost of providing those services is of great importance. Stay tuned for future improvements.
As always, my staff and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of North Port and thank Mr. Treadwell for his comments; we always need to hear from our customers.
Barbara Ford-Coates is Sarasota County tax collector.
