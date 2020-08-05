For parents of Charlotte County students, uncertainty around school reopening is a daily strain. As coronavirus case and death rates increase, parents are worried.
One district solution provides safety in their home for their children — the Charlotte Virtual School. Parents have until Aug. 18 to decide and sign up.
Remote learning as a result of the pandemic breakout received mixed reviews. It will take great effort by teachers, students, and parents to create a journey of successful learning.
Teachers need to apply their skills and knowledge effectively for transmission in a new setting to groups and individual students. Professional assistance will help. Students need to be accountable. Technologically the system provides their responses and active participation. It also provides an attendance record for each class.
Parents wish to know their role for student success. The district needs to provide information to each parent — very graphically — about:
• a quiet, comfortable place for student to attend “class” at home
• high level of student support and encouragement from adults at home who are under considerable stress
• no distractions (family noise, pets, cell phones, neighbors, deliveries)
• equipment functioning well
• mutual understanding of specified time slots and breaks
• adequate breakfast and glass of water during class. No snacks.
• most important — talking daily about the session
Before class: “What do you think you will learn about today?” or “What would you like to learn about today?”
After class: “What do you think was the most interesting thing you learned ?” and “What homework did the class receive?”
Remote learning during pandemic months raised critical issues for resolution. Remote special education and English language learning modifications cannot possibly meet what is available face-to-face. The hybrid approach — a mix of online and in-person instruction — would help vulnerable students including younger students who had difficulty with remote learning. It does carry the risk of putting people inside buildings.
Closing student achievement gaps exacerbated by the crisis and grading students in the remote experience are additional challenges for school district decision-making. Educational research indicates at third-grade completion evaluate whether basic learning and critical thinking skills have been achieved. At the end of eighth grade, students disappear knowing they cannot make it any further. These students and their parents need expertise of specialized personnel (guidance counselors, social workers, psychologists) just a phone call away.
Viewing remote learning do we think students spend all that time on devices gaming, so learning remotely will be a breeze. There is a difference between a digital consumer and a digital learner. That differential burden falls upon teachers. Straight lecturing may not maintain sufficient student interest. Teaming stand ups with elementary types — proficient in basic reading skills — would help:
• lesson preparation — simple sense of what will occur, new vocabulary, motivating questions (What to look for. Will we find out.)
• lesson evaluation — massive responses (What did we learn ?)
• “didn’t get it” — these internet items will help
• “want to learn more” — explore these advanced internet opportunities.
The pandemic created an appreciation of teacher responsibilities. Remote learning will be complicated and stressful in its quality demands. They will do it. All teachers want their students to be successful.
