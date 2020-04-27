Despite the deadly threat to our community, many of our local nonprofits continue to find ways to do their jobs, running point on keeping us safe. Right now TEAM Punta Gorda, like many non-essential nonprofits, has tailored our operations in response to the virus.
Our offices are closed, free loaner bikes are grounded, and other activities are on hold. No one knows what the new normal will look like, but we are proud to be part of protecting our community by staying put. It is clear that budgets and resources will be stretched to the limits in coming months and we will all need to adjust accordingly.
It’s hard, however, to keep us down! We’re still working via video conference sites such as Zoom on a number of community improvement projects including the following:
• Community Gardening: Our community garden at the History Park on Shreve is looking good. The garden team meets by Zoom, but each person tends their individual gardens. Soon they will solarize their plots for the summer. The garden is fully subscribed at 92 plots with a waiting list.
• American In Bloom: We are working with the city, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Punta Gorda Garden Club on a new project to landscape the downtown with decorative planters. It’s called America In Bloom and is part of a national initiative to help communities use landscaping to make themselves more inviting and vibrant. I think it will be a very splashy and exciting way to give Punta Gorda a boost. We’re in the early planning stage right now.
• TEAM Builds: We were in the middle of our annual home build with Charlotte Habitat for Humanity when this crisis began. We were able to complete much of the house on which we were working before volunteers had to stay sheltered. Habitat contractors and staff moved things along and are hoping to complete it by the end of May.
• Green TEAM-Water Quality Initiative: We have a group working on water quality in Punta Gorda. We have begun testing water in the canals, working with Sunseeker Waterkeepers, and we are planning to do demonstration gardens on sustainable landscaping, should that be possible in the Fall. We are also working on a webinar series to increase public awareness about the issues surrounding clean water.
Our volunteers continue to work toward Fall events despite the uncertainties we are all facing. Our next event is the City Managers Bicycle Ride scheduled for Sept. 26 (postponed from March) that we hope will be a tribute to retiring City Manager Howard Kunik.
All local nonprofits are getting ready for the Giving Challenge, noon to noon on April 28-29. We are hoping the public continues to remember that your nonprofit organizations are still out there, and must pay staff and rent.
Nancy Johnson is the CEO of TEAM Punta Gorda. TEAM Punta Gorda is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Ideas or questions can be addressed to team@teampuntagorda.org or visit our website, www.teampuntagorda.org.
