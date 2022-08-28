It has been 18 years since hurricane Charley destroyed Punta Gorda’s historic downtown. In the intervening years we have seen a great deal of development in our community, and many changes to the economy of the region.

Even though development is happening again throughout the community, the most visible and economically significant parcel of land, our city center, has remained empty. It has been used as frequent festival site, but no permanent structures have even come close to approval.


Nancy Johnson is the CEO of TEAM Punta Gorda. TEAM Punta Gorda is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Ideas or questions can be addressed to team@teampuntagorda.org or visit our website, www.teampuntagorda.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments