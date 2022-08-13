Charlotte County Human Services staff and partner agencies participated in a team building event this week. More than 60 county and partner agency staffers worked in teams to solve mysteries as part of the Partners In Crime program. Exercises such as this strengthen relationships between partners, improve communications skills and develop skills needed to solve real world missions and problems for our residents in need.

The Family Services Center on Gibralter Drive in Port Charlotte hosts 14 community non-profits and government agencies, including the United Way, Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Drug-Free Charlotte County, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care and Florida Department of Health Charlotte. The center uses an integrated client service delivery system to provide health and human services to individuals and families.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov

.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments