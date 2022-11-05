Now that the dust is starting to settle…it is time to reflect on the many selfless acts witnessed during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The storm has provided us with an opportunity to remember what this community is all about — neighbor helping neighbor. When we moved here in 2004, only two weeks after Hurricane Charley, we made new friends by helping our neighbors pick their roof tiles out of their pools!

Now 18 years later, Punta Gorda did better, having been hardened after Charley and built to tougher codes. Older homes in our county, especially in areas of Port Charlotte and Englewood did not fare as well.


TEAM Punta Gorda is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Nancy Johnson is the CEO of TEAM Punta Gorda. Ideas or questions can be addressed to team@teampuntagorda.org. Or call 941-637-TEAM (8326). Find a complete schedule of all upcoming activities, as well as more information about TEAMPunta Gorda, membership, or to volunteer, visit our website, www.teampuntagorda.org. To contribute to hurricane relief, visit COADFL.com.

