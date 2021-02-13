A large issue affecting recent collage graduates has been their inability to find work in their chosen fields; fields in which they spent years and large sums of money (and in some cases gone into oppressive debt) to earn a degree. A recent column written by a fellow Curmudgeon Club member discussed the advantages of pursuing careers that will provide a very good income through a technical school.
Most of the disappointed college graduates earned degrees in non-scientific fields, often in liberal arts and the like. Not to disparage these fields, but they have proven to be difficult in which to earn good incomes. Just check which graduates are living in “their parents’ basements”.
The STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) are those in which the graduates earn relatively high starting salaries which normally lead to high lifetime incomes. Look at these levels of education as a series approach, i.e., one designs and the other installs and maintains. An aeronautical engineer designs the airplane (college education) while the air frame and power plant technicians maintain the airplane. Automotive and mechanical engineers design the vehicles and modern mechanics analyze and service these complex contraptions. Chemistry graduates develop the cosmetics, hair sprays, shampoos, etc. which are used by the cosmeticians in beauty salons who received their diplomas in technical schools.
Make no mistake. The undergraduate degrees in the scientific fields do not come easily. The effort starts out in high school where some basic courses are almost mandatory. Four years of science including physics and chemistry along with introductory courses. Four years of mathematics, i.e., algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and calculus, are absolute. A foreign language should be included for the discipline and knowledge involved. Of course, other subjects which help produce a well-rounded adult should be mandatory. Even if the high school graduate decides to attend a technical school, the sciences and math will prove to be invaluable.
Once in college, the students must be made to never forget why they are there — to get educated in what is a tough field (or for that matter, whatever course of study is chosen). College experiences can and should be fun, but only after the books are read, the homework is done, the lab experiments are competed and the essays and research papers are written. Parties are much more fun after the necessary work has been tended to. Living on campus also is recommended in order to be submerged in an academic environment 24/7. Interplay with other students is invaluable.
These recommendations come from my experience and that of my wife. We directed our three children as was just described and successful careers resulted. The last of eight grandchildren is about to graduate and their parents directed them with the same rigor.
The point of this column is to provide insight into the traps that can be encountered in “getting a college education.” If it is going to be done, make absolutely certain that something valuable will come of it and that the graduate is not living in the parents’ basement expecting someone else in society to pay off the loans.
