America has an employment quandary: we currently have the greatest shortage of skilled tradespeople available for many job openings, and the greatest number of unemployed college graduates in memory. In fact, for the first time in 30 years, the unemployment rate for college graduates exceeds that of the general workforce. Unfortunately, many college graduates are working gig jobs, like driving for Uber.
Meantime, in Miami, some trades are offering $75,000 per year, with benefits, and yet employers can’t fill these jobs. That problem is nationwide. Contractors in Charlotte County can’t find the construction workers they need to meet demand, even though average salaries for these trades run about $40,000 to $50,000 per year. What are we doing wrong?
Unfortunately, college attendance has become a status symbol, with the corollary that if you don’t attend college, you are doomed to poverty. Yet from the data above, we see a clear contradiction of these shibboleths. If one’s goal is to secure a steady, reliable job with a long-term good economic outcome, college can turn out to be a poor choice.
The truth is that many skilled trades require no less education than for the skills associated with a college career. The difference is that colleges have a range of required courses, not related to direct job skills, which drive up the cost and time required to obtain a college degree.
The Florida Department of Education strongly supports vocational training through the public school system, and it is a stated goal of Governor Ron DeSantis to expand workforce training and apprenticeships.
Here in Charlotte County, we have Charlotte Technical College, which offers courses both to our high school students and adults in the community. Reviewing their website, I find 21 distinct fields offered to high school students, and 20 offered to adult enrollees. The range of offerings is very impressive, with a partial listing of high school career paths comprising Baking and Pastry Arts, Building Construction, Information Technology, Cosmetology, Digital Design, Emergency Medical Technician, and HVAC. As you can see, there is enough breadth, even in this partial list, to satisfy the potentialities of a wide range of personalities and native abilities.
Currently, there are 546 high school students and 751 adults enrolled in the college, and the placement rate for the adults who complete their programs is above 80%. And instead of dropping tens of thousands on tuition, the cost per credit hour for adult enrollees is just $262.
It is often argued that the general high school curriculum is slanted toward preparation for college, and that may be true. So what effort is made to steer students toward the Technical College? A good first step is that a Career Choices class is taught to all middle school students to make them aware of the wide range of possibilities for their futures, and in fact there is an extension of that called a Dream Building event that reaches out to parents as well.
If a student gets involved in the Technical College in their freshman year, they have a good chance of being completely certified in a trade or specialized job skill by the time they graduate. They can effectively start earning a very good income and contributing to the economy the day after they graduate from high school. Factored over a lifetime career, this can well represent a far better economic course than obtaining a college degree.
If you have kids or grandkids in our school system, be sure to open their eyes to the wide range of futures that do not require the expense and delay of college.
