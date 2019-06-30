Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.