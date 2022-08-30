After an August recess for our City Commission, there’s plenty to get done as we turn the calendar to September and prepare for a new fiscal year full of opportunities and North Port’s continued population and economic growth.
Like many other municipalities, the recess has given our commissioners a chance to familiarize themselves with upcoming agenda items and budget information on a more in-depth basis. An added benefit is the time staff can utilize to prepare for final budget workshops and agendas chockfull of items to be reviewed.
We are hitting the ground running in September, with at least seven scheduled City Commission meetings on the calendar. First up is a workshop set for 9 a.m. Sept. 6. This meeting will include items such as amendments to the Unified Land Development Code, new community engagement initiatives, and a conversation about our advisory boards. Lots to discuss, and lots to accomplish.
Following the workshop, the final budget hearings are set to take place Sept. 8 and 22, with our new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The estimated $217 million city manager-proposed budget took a lot of hard work by city leadership and staff. The Finance Department made significant progress on a transition to performance-driven budget development. It has certainly made a difference and only enhances transparency and accountability.
We also put a lot of effort into making sure residents have a voice in the budget process. We conducted six Community Budget Input meetings, designed an online budgeting tool for citizens to use and had public comment available at our workshops. Thank you to staff for all their hard work before, during and after this process.
With the future in mind, this forward-looking budget accommodates for continued growth by rightsizing our staffing levels, as well as taking care of our public servants in these tough economic times. It also helps us continue our high level of service to our residents.
Even though recess was in August, news hasn’t stopped. With other wins like a Sarasota Memorial Hospital finally coming to our city, Wellen Park’s rapid growth and industrial development expanding along the Toledo Blade corridor, North Port has a promising bill of economic health going into the future.
Both staff and commissioners worked hard over the recess to prepare for this busy month ahead. We’re ready.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.