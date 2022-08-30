After an August recess for our City Commission, there’s plenty to get done as we turn the calendar to September and prepare for a new fiscal year full of opportunities and North Port’s continued population and economic growth.

Like many other municipalities, the recess has given our commissioners a chance to familiarize themselves with upcoming agenda items and budget information on a more in-depth basis. An added benefit is the time staff can utilize to prepare for final budget workshops and agendas chockfull of items to be reviewed.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments