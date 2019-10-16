Parents and taxpayers want to know if students are learning. School administrators and teachers share responsibility for reassuring them meaningful evaluation takes place.
There are problems facing that responsibility:
• How much time to correct learning deficiencies in individual student minds?
• Has class size increased from inadequate State and local funding creating less time for individual help?
• Is there a lack of sufficient support from overworked parents?
Regardless, determining student knowledge is conducted by teachers in many ways:
• Diagnostic testing tells what students have learned. It raises questions about being ready to move ahead. Specific questioning takes place orally or written step by step.
• Oral responses in class to questions illustrate a grasp of critical thinking skills.
• End-of-chapter testing requires specific details or written explanations.
• Responding to technological assignments has the computer reinforcing, informing, confirming, and testing.
• Researching and implementing a project is creative and comprehensive in assessing knowledge and communication skills.
Such direct-student testing takes place daily. Is it more meaningful than being compared on a one-shot state test with a large group of students from the tim-buck-toos who may benefit from greater resources and support ?
Classroom testing takes the student with teacher assistance to the next step: moving ahead in the course, studying more advanced, exciting material, or, perhaps, focusing better on past studies. Teachers report individual student growth this way. They do it for each student given the different rates at which students achieve.
When we look at state test results, are we relying on “voodoo magic?” Are we assessing school districts in a simplistic way on a test administered statewide lumping together all those different individualistic students?
Decision-makers in Tallahassee may be satisfied. But for a district to escape being publicly branded with a scarlet letter, it must demonstrate students can satisfy the state’s requirements for competency. Such tests by their nature are limited in the amount of time available and the number of questions about any one skill.
Parents know there is a great difference between skills and the ability to use those skills. They also know how their children learn differently and at different rates.
Teachers employ a variety of instructional techniques so students can integrate subject matter — what they are learning — into their lives. That is an effective way to learn.
In Charlotte County, exciting and rewarding advanced learning experiences students receive are vital to eventually fill existing and future jobs in the county’s high growth employment areas:
• Construction with numerous high-skilled occupations
• Health/medical with doctors, nurses, technicians, office personnel
• Hospitality in hotels, clubs,restaurants
• Legal with lawyers, accountants, aides, clerks
• Public service at county, municipality, foundations, non-profits.
Florida’s test is not a substitute for sound educational practice and effective student evaluation. What takes place for each student within the school district is far more worthy.
