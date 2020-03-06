If you like big trees with big flowers, have I got a tree for you. The red silk cotton tree or Bombax ceiba is in bloom right now across our area. Have you seen this enormous woody plant?
The red silk cotton tree, in spite of its 60- to 75-foot tall stature, can hide in plain sight as it towers over you in leafy splendor most of the year. The most eye-catching aspects of this mammoth tree are the giant flowers which appear from February/March through April. Each flower is 7 inches across with five reddish-orange petals. The spent flowers drop below and make magnificent floral litter. Pollinated flowers will produce large, 6-inch-long seed capsules which eventually pop open reveling silky, cottony material embedded with seeds. These cottony fluffs are carried about by the wind scattering the seeds across the landscape. There is a large red silk cotton tree in my neighborhood and I had several of these cottony seed masses drift into my yard from the mother tree. Although the seeds can end up blown across the landscape, the UF/IFAS Assessment of Non-Native plants has determined that the red silk cotton tree is not a problem species.
Once the flowers are finished, new leaves emerge on this briefly deciduous tree. The attractive palmate leaves are up to 24 inches long and last through January/February when they drop just before flowering as part of the seasonal cycle. The whorled branches grow up the trunk in an attractive tiered arrangement. The trunk base often has buttressing roots that help brace and support the massive bulk of this tree.
Tree-huggers beware: This tree has large, wicked spines on the trunk and branches. While these spines tend to fade with maturity, watch out for them in the meantime.
Can your landscape accommodate such a large tree? As mentioned, the red silk cotton tree can get up to 75-feet tall and up to 60-feet wide, so plan before you plant. This Bombax is best situated in a park or large landscape in a full sun site. This tree is very drought tolerant once established. In fact, in its native habitat of India and southeast Asia, the red silk cotton tree is tolerant of seasonally wet and dry conditions.
The red silk cotton tree was first brought to Florida in 1912 and has been a hit ever since. Does this tree fit into your yard — measure twice — and maybe just admire this one from afar.
For more information on all types of flowering trees suitable for our area, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at 941-764-4340. Just as a reminder, our new office is located at the North Charlotte Regional Park at 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. The Plant Lifeline is also now open at our new site. Our phone numbers and email addresses continue to remain the same. Don't forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/media/sfylifasufledu/charlotte/docs/pdf/Plant-Clinics-Schedule1.pdf.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
