As editor of an educational journal, I had the good fortune of featuring a cover story on instructional decision-making by Mario Fantini. At the time, Fantini, former dean of the School of Education at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, was with Ford Foundation’s education and research division.
A nationally-known education “reformer” in the ’60s and ’70s, he cited three important educational publics — teachers, parents, and students as agents closest to the learning process. He further observed they are the farthest from decision-making.
Creating a local plan for reopening Charlotte County schools, provides an opportunity to incorporate such a diverse range of knowledgeable input. (The Commissioner of Education has instructed school districts that schools will remain closed until the end of the school year. For Charlotte County, this was May 28. E-Learning will continue until the end of the school year.)
The Florida Association of District School Superintendents stated they are looking to make decisions that keep the safety, health and well-being of our student families and staff in the forefront as its recommended guidelines were personally presented May 20 to the State Board of Education.
Included for parents were student options for virtual instruction. State guidelines were requested for when parents need to enroll in virtual and/or home education should they not want their student to attend in-person or blended instruction offered by the school district.
“Contractual Working Conditions for Employees” called for flexibility and specified: “Superintendents are committed to working with unions during this crisis to successfully reopen schools.”
The proposal was to create a local cross-functional team — with the title “Pandemic Education Response Team” — to assist calls for including health/medical professionals to establish medical trend guidelines for reopening.
Guidance was also sought from the state on the now-familiar preventative components: social distancing (i.e., classrooms, recess, lunch, bus riders); personal protective equipment use; cleaning procedures; and daily screenings. As guidelines, Charlotte County results might be somewhat different.
Any achievement gap — or educational slide — would be addressed by another plan to expand summer programming to focus on learning gaps prior to the new school year. Additional considerations once school starts may include extended days and Saturdays.
Accompanying the district-level recommendations the need of increased state funding is stressed. Two areas are cited: “When issuing guidance for social distancing and group gatherings in the K12 environment, considerations must also include financial support for increasing the personnel, programmatic and operational capacity to adhere to the regulations.”
Obviously social distancing and group gathering are difficult to implement in a K-12 school setting. The issue will be high on the agenda of the Statewide Pandemic Education Response Team. Second-guessing, the school district superintendents thought the state would respond with emphasis on personal protective measures and screening protocols to deal with exposure to COVID-19.
Tallahassee is usually quick on the words — guidelines and regulations. Hopefully, increased state funding for implementation is also on the agenda.
Norm Goldman is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
