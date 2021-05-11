The Charlotte County School Budget is in the neighborhood of $360,147,732 for the education of 15,283 students, according to the district’s website. This comes to $23,565 annual educational cost per student, increasing yearly. The bill for each county resident is about $1,700 annually. Meantime, only six out of 10 of the students in this system enter the adult world able to read, write, or compute at an adult level. The future of our nation lies with these young people, and we all should ask, where does the money go, and why such poor results?
I will discuss one egregious waste of taxpayer money, called “triple dipping.” First, hire on as an employee in our school system. Work 20 years, thereby qualifying to retire with full pension, and then retire, but don’t collect your pension, so it stays in the system collecting interest. Then, rehire into your old job one month later, at your previous salary.
Now for the good part. You accrue pension benefits toward your next retirement, and you no longer have to pay 3% into the pension plan, as first-hire teachers do. After five years of not collecting your pension after your first retirement, you receive a very hefty lump sum, which does not diminish in any way the pension you will collect from your second retirement. There is no mandatory retirement age for government employees in Florida, so for every year that you delay Social Security, your benefits increase 8%. Add that to the icing on the cake, and we now have “quadruple dippers.” How sweet it must be.
Here are some facts about Charlotte County school employees, according to a public records request by Dave Jaye, a Collier County resident who researched the issue for the entire state:
Two principals, each earning more than $93,000 and with pending lump sum payments of about $240,000. An assistant superintendent, earning $127,367 with pending payment of $190,447. A math coach, earning about $69,850 with pending payment of about $139,599. A custodian, earning $42,348 due for an $80,564 payment. A bus driver, earning $32,173 due for a $79,108 payment. A school psychologist, earning about $96,000 waiting for a $204,000 payment. An administrative assistant (secretary), earning about $48,000 due for a payment of $144,662. A groundskeeper, earning $40,782 due for a $80,560 payment. A mathematics teacher, earning $65,694 due for a $157,050 payment. (See https://tripledippers.org).
In effect, these payments are taxpayer paid bonuses, because the original retirement is back in effect, undiminished, after the individual’s rehire. Personally, I am amazed at these numbers. We are always told how the poor teachers are struggling to survive on their low salaries. I find almost all of these salaries, for teachers and other personnel to be quite generous, and when enhanced with triple dipping, every employee in the system can walk on streets of gold.
In all, Charlotte schools have 77 employees currently riding this gravy train. The total of the lump sum payments shown is $7,580,376, spread over five years. In addition to that undeserved largesse, the state is not collecting the 3% of their salaries toward the pension fund, which totals another $127,647. This creates an annual taxpayer burden of $1,643,722.
How could we better use that money? Approximately 6,000 students do not perform at grade level. Those who go out into the world with that deficit will struggle to be productive citizens, and likely will have low earning potential. Over four years, this could provide $2,000 per student for remedial help for these students.
This scam could easily be stopped: just refuse to renew the contracts of the parasites who avail themselves of this scheme. Clearly it only works because the school management is cashing in along with the rank and file. Folks, it’s your money. The schools are now involved with contract renewals. The next local school board meeting is today.
