An expensive, unnecessary and special-interest-dominated project that favors a few but will be paid for by many will be discussed at a public hearing by Punta Gorda government at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Punta Gorda residents might wish to attend the meeting and urge rejection of the project.
Buckley’s Pass refers to a plan to cut a 1,400-foot-long, 60-foot-wide channel through wetlands in the Bird section of Punta Gorda Isles — so-named because most of its streets are named for birds — which will connect boat owners there to Alligator Creek and create a faster path for boats to go to and from Charlotte Harbor.
In 2015, the City Council, in response to inquiries from local boaters, agreed to scope the issue and in 2016 the city engineer came up with a design for a modest cut-through rumored to cost about $700,000. This seemed reasonable, though tricky, given issues of site clearance, dredging, abutters, budgeting, funding, traffic, regulatory and environmental impact and obtaining agreements of affected entities.
Since then, cost, financing, assessment, valuation, development and benefit elements have encountered serious challenges that must be addressed openly before the city moves any farther ahead.
Start with cost, which has exploded. In November 2017, consultant PMG Associates projected the cost at $1.5 million. A year later, it had ballooned to $2.4 million. The city councilwoman who had been a prime advocate told the Charlotte Sun that her “constituents were very concerned” by the increase. The city manager assured everyone that “maybe we’ll be around the $2 million mark.” Next week on April 3 — six months later — the city presents its newest number: $3.4 million, with many caveats. The yellow caution light flashes bright red. The city plows ahead.
Look at financing.
In a triumph of hope over reality, the city determined that the entire cost should be paid by some Bird section owners. Using a highly malleable selection tool, called a WAU, or water access unit, it was determined that 2,613, then 2,995, then 2,785 WAUs — assessed initially at $501 each, but now $983 (with 617 larger parcels charged two WAUs and paying $1,966 each) — may cover the new $3.1 million nut. Invoices go out shortly. “Failure to pay … may result in a loss of title,” City Manager Howard Kunik warned the lucky, final 2,112 assessed owners in a terse letter on March 11.
Then come valuations. The city and its consultants promised a golden egg of increased property values for the Birdies. Again PMG came to the rescue. A November 2017 PMG study used extensive metrics to project market value increases of $15,299 to $81,577, with an average of $40,765, for studied properties if the cut was built. Few owners believed those numbers, and just as well, as they related only to vacant lots and not to a single home or condo.
The development process has like dissimulation. Where is the canal to go? There are many photos in proposals, websites, ads and newspaper articles, but virtually none show the location of Buckley’s Pass. Still another study showed a photo of the Congregational Church on Aqui Esta, which the city exempted from assessment and will pay on its own. Right next to the church in the photo is a very large piece of undeveloped property which is scheduled to house a 340-room hotel, hundreds of homes and, just coincidentally, a brand new marina. The entrance to the new Pass will reside nearby.
Finally, who will benefit? Let’s break the 2,112 parcel owners down by their likely boat usage. Estimates are mine for illustration purposes, but you can do your own: WAUs with no boat (30 percent), 634 parcels; with boats that are not used (15 percent), 317 parcels; with boats that cruise in the canals only (15 percent) 317 parcels. Those 1,288 owners get no benefit.
WAUs with boats that access the harbor occasionally (25 percent), 528 parcels, get some benefit. WAUs for frequent users of the harbor (15 percent), 317 parcels, get all the value while paying only 15 percent of the cost.
A fraught-for-naught risk, as the very people who most want the new channel have been using one for 25 years that remains most satisfactory. Let’s save $3.4 mil, our mangroves, noise and environmental grief, and the potential invasion of non-resident boats sure to visit a new destination.
Bob Strayton is a Punta Gorda resident.
