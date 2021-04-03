In these uncertain times, we all have family and friends to count on. But how do organizations manage to move forward with their mission under these circumstances?
They develop secure and enduring partnerships with other organizations. In good times and stressful times, it is essential to know that you can count on your partners to come through for you. There are other characteristics of good partnerships that make them successful.
Relationships
Like friendships, partnerships are all about relationships. One of TEAM’s special partners is Charlotte Habitat for Humanity. Each year we have partnered on improving the community and developing affordable housing. Currently TEAM volunteers are helping build their 500th house. This is a remarkable achievement for Habitat and we’re so glad we can lend a hand.
This is the second home our TEAM Builds Committee has helped Habitat complete this season. Additionally, for many years Habitat has provided us with the expert supervision needed for our volunteers to paint houses for those in need. Our Paint Your Heart Out program engages dozens of volunteers in this endeavor. This year we are painting houses for veterans in collaboration with the Gulf Coast Partnership and the City Housing Authority.
Trust
There would be no Free Bicycle Loaner Program or Community Gardens without the generosity of the City of Punta Gorda. We are lucky to live and work in a small community with good leadership where this kind of relationship is possible. The Punta Gorda Police Department is a part of this relationship, as they watch over our fleet of yellow bicycles and even host one of our community gardens.
Networks
Partnerships also provide the vital networks to engage in community projects. The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is always there for us when we need to connect with the business community and get our message out. The work done by non-profits is different from other businesses. Non-profits are mission-driven and businesses are profit-driven, but both are concerned with serving the community. The Charlotte Count Chamber and the Economic Development Partnership are additional resources for us in working within the community as well as getting sponsorship and support.
Participation:
Participation is another essential variable in partnerships. Participation in community service activities is as important a currency as cash to a non-profit. We could never accomplish our objectives without the hundreds of volunteers that do the actual work.Many of these volunteers come from our partners, such as the Punta Gorda Rotary Club. Whenever we need to get a big job done, we know we can count on them.
Creativity and New Ideas
Partners also bring us creativity and new ideas. A new partner, the Punta Gorda Green Thumbs, came to us with the idea of filling the downtown area with flowers. Punta Gorda in Bloom has completed a beautiful pilot project on Taylor Street, from the historic Courthouse to Marion Avenue, and will soon be moving along to enrich Marion Avenue as well. This project could not have been done without their special skills and creativity.
Shared Resources
The Charlotte Community Foundation has nurtured and encouraged us from the beginning. TEAM was founded in 2004 to help the community after a disaster. We were founded in part with Charlotte Community Foundation funds. They have continued to be our trusted advisor and have helped us launch many community projects such as our first community garden, our bicycle kiosks on the Harborwalk, and the Artisans Atelier in
Herald Court
There are many other great organizations that we partner with, too numerous to name.That is what makes this community a special place to live, work and play. Working together is really the Punta Gorda way!
A big thank you to all of the volunteers that make it possible for us to accomplish somuch each and every year, and especially right now. Please wear a mask and be safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.