2020 was a challenging time for local nonprofits who need to stay viable and as visible as they can to be able to regroup for more normal times later in 2021. Despite the challenges, TEAM volunteers refuse to be deterred from improving our community. We’re out there working safely despite current challenges.
The stories below illustrate some of the great projects taken on by our volunteers, each of which display considerable creativity.
Here’s a new idea about how to get to better know your community. Due to the virus we are unable to host March’s highly successful annual bike event, Pedal & Play in Paradise, so we’ve come up with an alternative. Its called, “Build-a-Bike, Win A Bike,” and everyone can participate. Once registered for the event, bicyclists head out to seven different locations where bike part clues are hidden. Once all the clues are found, recorded on an entry form, and submitted to TEAM, winning entries will be selected for prizes such as a new bicycle. Stay tuned for further details.
Meanwhile, our downtown landscape project, Punta Gorda In Bloom, is coming along well. Visit Hector House Plaza across from the courthouse on Taylor Street to see the new planters. The courthouse is also getting flowers as well.
We’re also helping the Gulf Coast Partnership establish affordable housing rentals for veterans in need. We’ll hold several volunteer Paint your Heart Out Days to support their project. Let us know if you want to paint.
Want to help? All of this cannot be done without your support. We’ve just launched our annual Friends of TEAM campaign and we’re hoping that you’ll be a “Friend of TEAM” with your donation. Just follow this link: https://teampunta gorda.org/become-a-friend.
It seems a long time since we all participated in the development of a new Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan in 2018. When the plan was complete, it was filled with many good ideas for our future. Not all will be what we want, but many will move us forward. Now that the plan is finished, comes the hard part … implementation. Currently, the city and their consultants, Dover-Kohl & Partners, are working to convert these ideas to land development regulations, the rules that define what can be built where. They will provide the basis of our comprehensive plan for the next 15-20 years.
These regulations will be written as what is known as form-based codes. Simply stated, this means the emphasis is less on abstract ideas and more on how we want development to look like in the end. As these form-based codes are developed, the city is planning several opportunities for public comment. A number of local organizations, including our neighborhood civic associations and TEAM Punta Gorda will host opportunities to hear about the new codes and to provide meaningful input into their final shape.
One that is coming up is the PGICA’s zoom session on Feb. 10th at 10 a.m. Check their web-site for details. This will be our opportunity to give input that will preserve the character of our community and to make sure the unique historic charm of our city is maintained. While our volunteers get involved in many other activities, stewardship of our development is the core mission of TEAM Punta Gorda, and the reason we were founded. We look forward to participating in this process, and continuing the journey.
