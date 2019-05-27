Career and technical education — one of the many “hot topics” during the spring legislative session in Tallahassee. Why do students choose CTE training programs? What experiences do students engage in during their workforce training and how does the training affect their future plans and career goals?
As the school year came to a close, I spent time talking with students about their future. This article showcases students from five of our 23 career training programs who wanted to share information with others so they also could realize that dreams can become realities if they will just make a decision to “Do It!”:
Below are their responses.
• William Ogert, grade 12, graduated from Charlotte Virtual School on May 20. William is a dual-enrolled student who attended Charlotte Technical College full time during the day while completing his high school graduation requirements with Charlotte Virtual School. He completed the program Computer Systems and Information Technology. He has earned his PCPRO test out certification as well as COMP TIA A+ certification.
Why did you choose CTC for education and training? “The school gave me an opportunity to move faster into the workforce while enrolled in high school. If I had enrolled into a college system, I would have had to wait for this kind of training until post-graduation.”
How was your experience? “Overall, I had an excellent experience. Thanks to flexible scheduling, I was able to work from home to complete my high school courses to meet graduation requirements for both Charlotte Technical College and Charlotte Virtual School.”
What are your plans for the future? “I plan to return to Charlotte Tech and continue to earn additional certifications to get a better job. I plan to enroll in Network Support Services in August.”
• Sharnyce Bonds is an adult student enrolled in Digital Design II. Sharnyce is certified in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign and Adobe Photoshop.
Why did you choose CTC for education and training? “I heard that CTC was a good school. Graphic design is a very good class. I took graphic design in high school and wanted to return to get additional skills and training.”
How was your experience? “I earned my certifications within the first three months of being in the course. I learned a lot of additional information that will help me in the future.”
What are your plans for the future? “I am interviewing for a job with Bright Stop. My responsibilities will be graphic design.”
• Caizer Ballesteros is an adult student enrolled in Practical Nursing. Caizer will be taking the NCLEX exam for nursing licensure when complete.
Why did you choose CTC for education and training? “Very practical for my situation. I wanted a quick way to get into the medical career. At CTC, you are being trained to do your job immediately as you go through the program. It is very good in terms of time and money and much more economical.”
How was your experience? “My experience has been great. I have received much help from administration, counselors and my instructor. The resources such as ATI are very helpful in preparing for the licensure exam.”
What are your plans for the future? “I want to start working after passing the NCLEX and then continue my education by getting my RN and eventually my BSN. I recommend to others to start this program during their junior year in high school as it would be free for them to complete and they will have the luxury of graduating with a license to enter the workforce.”
• Hannah Greene is a high school student who graduated from Charlotte Virtual School on May 20. She completed the CTC culinary arts program while in high school. Hannah received a scholarship to return to CTC to enroll in Baking and Pastry to continue her education.
Why did you choose CTC for education and training? “Because I heard from many people that it was a valuable hands-on experience. The classroom environment did not work for me.”
How was your experience? “My experience has been amazing. I have met many people and established relationships with customers in a very positive environment where people care.”
What are your plans for the future? “I plan to go to another college and get a degree in culinary management using the articulated credits earned at this school. I hope to own my own restaurant using the skills for which I was trained.”
• Laura Holzheimer is an adult student in Automotive Service Technology. Laura has been around the industry her entire life, as her father was an ASE certified master technician. Laura shared with me that she wants to beat the stereotype and let others know that women can become master mechanics.
Why did you choose CTC for education and training? “I chose CTC for this program. I liked the shop and the people that helped me get started. Anything is possible but you must have the desire.”
How was your experience? “Hands on experience with small class size. Good compliment of book time and shop time. Read, learn and work! Much opportunity to apply written knowledge into real life experiences.”
What are your plans for the future? “My future is very bright. I am going to enroll into a welding program up north, as this will compliment my knowledge as a mechanic. Eventually, when I have mastered all that, I would like to apply to work at a dealership. I want to be happy working and doing what I most enjoy.”
Charlotte Technical College is ready to help you follow your dreams and make them a reality. Contact us at 941-255-7500 or check our our website at www.charlottetechcollege.net/
Deelynn Bennett is the director of Charlotte Technical College.
