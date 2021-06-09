Punta Gorda’s City Council acted both unconstitutionally and irresponsibly when it passed an ordinance that attempts to criminalize incivility.
The rewrite of the city’s sign code includes a section that makes it a crime to post a sign, fly a flag, or wear an article of clothing that contains indecent language.
This is America. You can’t do that!
The city’s attorney, David Levin, knows better. So does City Manager Greg Murray, who warned the council that having to hire an outside law firm to defend the city against lawsuits resulting from this ordinance would have a negative impact on the city’s already stressed budget.
But Levin and Murray can only advise the council members, who are admittedly tired of constituents demanding they do something about American flags that say “FBiden” or “FTrump.” The man wearing a “Fthe Police” T-shirt downtown, that their grandchildren can see, has also been problematic.
The problem is that the council is trying to enforce civility by law, which is folly. Some people are uncivil because that’s who they are. Others are uncivil because they know the times we’re living in do not condemn it. I detest seeing giant confederate flags flying from pickup trucks on U.S. 41. But I wouldn’t think of asking for a law making the public display of confederate flags illegal. A law can’t protect your grandchildren from all public incivility. Only a change in the mood of the country can do that.
The ordinance justifies the ban on indecency under the so-called “fighting words” doctrine. But legal precedent makes it clear that words on a sign or flag that’s not in someone’s face provoking an immediate reaction can’t be banned.
There are two controlling cases. In Chaplnsky vs. New Hampshire, the Supreme Court said that fighting words are personal insults directed at another person in a face to face encounter in which the listener is likely to reflexively hit the speaker. A sign or a flag, as described in the ordinance, does not do that.
What about the guy wearing that offensive T-shirt? In Cohen vs. California, a man was convicted of disturbing the peace for wearing a jacket that said “Fthe Draft.” The Supreme Court said his speech was protected because “the onlookers can avert their eyes.”
That’s what City Council members should have told their constituents: If you don’t like it, don’t look at it.
There’s a difference between what is legally obscene and therefore punishable, and mere ugly expletives. To be legally obscene, the offending words have to be a sexually explicit description of an act. Those ugly words on the T-shirt are offensive, but you can’t ban them without violating the First Amendment.
So where are we now? The city’s zoning official said enforcement will come only after a complaint. That puts the Punta Gorda Police Department in the unenviable position of having to ask an offender to remove the offending shirt, or write a citation that they must know won’t stand up in court.
The money the city will inevitably pay outside counsel to defend its indefensible, unconstitutional new ordinance could very well be the money that don’t have right now to clean up the stairwells and elevator at the Herald Court Garage, reinstall security cameras, and attempt to make it safe for users at night. City Manager Murray warned them. They didn’t listen.
