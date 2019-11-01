We are pleased to have received a B rating by the Florida Department of Education for the 2018/19 school year. Our goal for the 2019/20 school year is to be an A school.
We have developed a thoughtful and strategic school wide improvement plan for this year. The 2019/20 school improvement plan will be our road map for success and will guide us in achieving our goal of an A.
You may read about our plan on our website at https://www.yourcharlotteschools.net/mpe. Our mission at Meadow Park is: “Know Our Kids, Grow Our Kids, All of Them.”
We are fulfilling our mission each day by providing daily instruction that meets the needs of our diverse student population. In addition, with the help of the school referendum, our school day is now thirty minutes longer. With the additional thirty minutes of school, we have been able to increase the amount of time our students receive instruction and remediation in reading.
Meadow Park Elementary is designated a Title I school. According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title I means the following: “Title I, Part A (Title I) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESEA) provides financial assistance to local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards.”
As a Title I school, Meadow Park utilizes federal resources to deliver and provide researched based supplemental academic programs and materials for students, to provide for additional staffing, and to provide materials and resources to enhance school, family, and community involvement.
Finally, part of our school improvement plan for this school year is to place an emphasis on early literacy and helping students who are below grade level in reading. For example, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in Sarasota County, has provided funding for an early literacy program called Reading Recovery.
Reading Recovery is a highly effective, one-on-one, short-term intervention for striving first grade readers. Individual students receive a half-hour lesson each school day for 12 to 20 weeks with a specially trained Reading Recovery teacher.
With the Foundation’s support, Meadow Park is able to have two Reading Recovery teachers who work daily with struggling first grade students. The goal of the program is to reduce retention rates and to ensure a greater number of students entering second grade are reading on grade level.
In the end, Meadow Park has developed an effective school improvement plan for the 2019/20 school year and is utilizing various resources to make a difference for our diverse student population. We are well on our way to achieving our goal of being an A school.
Matthew Loge is the principal of Meadow Park Elementary School.
