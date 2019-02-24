Rules are a necessity, I think we can all agree. Otherwise, this crazy world would be a whole lot more crazier than it is, so I reckon we ought to be thankful for them.
Today I’d like to present some new rules that need enforcing in the worst kind of way, even if they’re not written. On second thought, they’re written as of today, in this column.
We’re all familiar with the Ten Commandments and are familiar with the definition of the haves and the have nots. I call mine the shalls and the shall nots, and though they’re not inscribed on stone tablets, they ought to be. Here’s a dozen for you:
Thou shall not walk around with thy britches pulled down so low that thy underpants are exposed to the world. Penalty for such behavior may result in an atomic wedgie.
Thou shall use turn signals when driving. Nearby drivers are not mind-readers, thou knowest.
Thou shall not create and perpetuate drama on Facebook by posting cryptic lamentations that beseech others to ask what ails thee. Knock it off, or risk being deleted.
Thou shall not use cellphones during family dinners. That is just plain rude and, besides, thy phone may get all greasy if thou art eating fried chicken.
Thou shall chew with thy mouth closed. Nobody wants or needs to see the mess thy teeth have ground food into, nor hear the smacking racket it makes. Eww.
Thou shall not leave the toilet-paper roll empty without replacing it with a fresh roll. Failure to do so will ensure that thee will find it empty some day, when thou art most deserving.
Thou shall respect thy parents and elders. Otherwise, thy children and grandchildren will learn such behavior and impart it to thee.
Thou shall not talk during theater movies, nor when watching television with others, except during commercials. Hold thy comments and thy tongue.
Thou shall refrain from sharing spoilers in regards to movie or book endings. Jumping the gun may result in thee being jumped thyself.
Thou shall not text while driving, lest thee risk meeting thy maker too soon.
Alas.
Thou shall wash thy hands before exiting restrooms, especially in dining establishments. Those failing to comply need to be scourged and forced to eat liver in exile for the rest of thy days.
Thou shall not put sugar on grits.
Woe be unto those who do, and may infestations and plagues be upon those who do.
These are but a few, but implementation and enforcement of all this just might bless this mess we call life here on earth. Amen.
