We live in a very caring and resilient community. We’re blessed!
We know how to come together in times of crisis, overcome what may seem like insurmountable obstacles and support each other. We’ve proven that our collaborative approach between government, businesses, organizations and residents empowers us to achieve amazing results.
Today’s new challenge, COVID-19, offers many unknowns that stress the nerves. Indeed, it is unprecedented times. This is disrupting our wonderful life here in paradise as our “season” is winding down. It’s causing havoc as schools close and universities transition to online classes. Months, if not years, of event planning are put on hold or canceled.
The faith community is sorting out how to deliver services. Community meetings are also canceled or postponed. The run on grocery shelves is an indicator of the reaction of the public to the news of the day. This doesn’t even touch the impact on our first responders and medical community.
Yet, this community has proven that we can deal with change. It’s interesting how we’re evolving into our new and hopefully very temporary normal as we care for each other. Neighbors are helping neighbors. Nonprofits are making plans to deliver essential services while keeping their volunteers safe.
While restaurants are working to meet all new state-enacted guidelines, they are offering take-out service to not only help us but keep their staffs employed. Retailers are offering delivery services or curbside pickup. We regret the impact on our business community who rely on us and our visitors. Could the innovation that’s occurring from necessity become a new normal?
At the City of Punta Gorda, we are listening to our residents’ and businesses’ concerns. Be assured that we are participating in all levels of communication — federal, state and local — and doing all that we can to understand and implement best practices within the City of Punta Gorda. Our City Council enacted an Emergency Ordinance on March 18, consistent with Charlotte County. Unless extended by Resolution of the City Council, this Emergency Ordinance shall automatically sunset upon the expiration of the State of Florida Executive Order Number 20-52, or any extension thereof. Additionally, all event permits have been rescinded through May 15. Our first responders are prepared with protective gear. Together, we will demonstrate that we can accept the responsibility we have to others.
We will continue to monitor the progress of COVID-19. Conditions change every day. Please check the city’s homepage at cityofpuntagordafl.com for the latest information. We have links to important websites that will keep you in the know and up to date. Our goal is transparency of information. We don’t have all the answers; however, together we’ll produce an optimal outcome!
Nancy Prafke is mayor of Punta Gorda.
