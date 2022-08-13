Now that we are experiencing the usual tropical weather patterns, there have been numerous National Weather Service (NWS) alerts.
The storms producing conditions to warrant alerts have been causing the Alert Punta Gorda Everbridge system to send weather messaging frequently. Some residents have reached out to inquire if the system is properly functioning due to receiving many alerts. Everything is working correctly.
The Everbridge system sends weather alerts based on the NWS. The NWS sent out warnings for the storm event last Monday in Punta Gorda every 10 minutes, and this caused our Everbridge system to send alerts every 10 minutes. We have no control over that.
The storm on Monday included severe thunderstorms, which produced a small, very brief tornado that touched down for a few moments in an empty field adjacent to I-75 at Jones Loop.
The tornado did not cause any damage or injuries. While this storm was typical of a usual rainy season pattern storm, it was also a reminder to be aware of the weather around you and to take steps in advance to preserve property and stay safe during the storm.
Weather alerts are an option that people can opt-in or opt out of receiving. If you do not want to receive them, you can log in and opt out as an Alert Punta Gorda subscriber. Turning off the hail warning and other features such as lightning strikes is possible. Please be aware that when the notices are put out, the NWS thinks the threats are credible enough to warrant an alert.
To adjust your settings, go to bit.ly/2mnlBqZ and log into your account. Then click the My Subscriptions link. Next, click the right-pointing arrow next to weather. Clicking the right-pointing arrow next to each category will expand the list and allow you to select/de-select what alerts you want. Many of the weather-related events are under Other Events, including hail.
Another concern that rises to the top during the rainy season is drainage. Much of our community utilizes roadside swales to convey excess stormwater to the nearest body of water.
Swales are shallow grass areas along the road which collect and convey runoff so that our homes and roads are not flooded. Swales function much differently than underground pipe systems that many residents are more familiar with experiencing in other communities. Besides conveying water, swales also act to filter and absorb water, resulting in cleaner canals and aquifers.
A swale is expected to retain small amounts of water after a rainfall event. Unless the swale retains water for more than 72 hours since the last rainfall, it is considered to be functioning correctly. It is not uncommon for a swale to be wet for weeks at a time during the rainy season. Public Works does not dethatch lawns; however, if you have standing water 72 hours after a rain event, you are welcome to contact Public Works at 941-575-5050.
Southwest Florida is a beautiful place to live. It is also unique in weather developments and the systems employed in the City of Punta Gorda for the welfare and safety of our residents.
