Now that we are experiencing the usual tropical weather patterns, there have been numerous National Weather Service (NWS) alerts.

The storms producing conditions to warrant alerts have been causing the Alert Punta Gorda Everbridge system to send weather messaging frequently. Some residents have reached out to inquire if the system is properly functioning due to receiving many alerts. Everything is working correctly.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

